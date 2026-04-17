2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Reaches Full Bloom Across Skagit County





MOUNT VERNON, Wash., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is now in full bloom, with vibrant fields of tulips reaching full color across Skagit County. Following an earlier-than-usual start to the season, ideal weather conditions have brought the region into its prime flowering window, offering visitors sweeping views of millions of tulips in full display.

“This is what everyone waits for,” said Nicole Roozen, Executive Director of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. “We’re officially in full bloom, and the valley is just incredible right now. This window is short, so we really encourage people to come soon and experience it.”

The annual festival celebrates the arrival of spring while honoring the local community and its rich agricultural heritage. Beyond the breathtaking blooms, the celebration features art shows, street fairs, community events and local partnerships that highlight the region’s culture and economic vitality. Each participating garden offers a distinct tulip-viewing experience and requires individual admission. Visitors can explore multiple locations featuring curated display gardens, scenic fields, seasonal programming and family-friendly attractions.

EVENT DETAILS

The 2026 Skagit Valley Tulip Festival takes place across Skagit County, Washington, with bloom timing that typically spans mid-March through the end of April annually. Tickets are available at tulipfestival.org/garden-tickets . Admission varies by garden and proceeds directly support local farms.

Festival events continue throughout April, including the Tulip Festival Street Fair hosted by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, taking place April 17–19 in downtown Mount Vernon. The free, family-friendly event features local vendors, food, live entertainment and activities for all ages, offering an additional way for visitors to experience the festival beyond the gardens.

FOUR GARDEN EXPERIENCES

Each garden offers a unique atmosphere, curated displays and amenities.

RoozenGaarde (15867 Beaver Marsh Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

With more than 60 acres to explore, RoozenGaarde pairs a meticulously curated display garden with sweeping tulip fields, offering stunning photo backdrops and exceptional fresh-cut field tulips for the ultimate Skagit Valley experience.

Tulip Town (15002 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

A family-friendly garden experience featuring trolley rides, indoor display gardens, curated photo installations and food and beverage options. Tulip Town blends traditional fields with interactive attractions.

Tulip Valley Farms (15245 Bradshaw Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

Known for its exclusive u-pick tulip experience and unique “Night Bloom” evenings, this farm offers a truly immersive floral escape.

Garden Rosalyn (16648 Jungquist Rd, Mount Vernon, WA 98273)

A boutique garden experience offering curated tulip displays, seasonal charm and general admission, group and season pass options throughout April.

ABOUT THE SKAGIT VALLEY TULIP FESTIVAL

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is North America’s largest annual tulip celebration, filling more than 250 acres with tens of millions of vibrant blooms each spring and drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from all 50 states and more than 85 countries. Held in Mount Vernon and throughout Skagit County, Washington, the festival spans multiple iconic gardens and fields and showcases breathtaking floral displays alongside community events, art exhibits, family-friendly experiences, and local business partnerships. The festival boosts regional tourism, supports agricultural heritage and local farms, and generates significant economic impact for the area while celebrating the arrival of spring. Learn more at tulipfestival.org .

Media Contact

Felicia Perez

pr@tulipfestival.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dac01df6-6453-48ca-b060-c5530f47ad84