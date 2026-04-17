403 Auction Launches Star Trek Universe 60th Anniversary Sale in Toronto Featuring Set Items

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate 60 Years of Star Trek and Own a Piece of the Legacy!

For six decades, Star Trek has inspired generations to imagine a future defined by exploration, optimism, and unity. In honor of this milestone anniversary, we are proud to present authentic and exclusive items from across the Star Trek universe in support of DoSomething

This is a rare opportunity for fans and collectors alike to own a tangible piece of the legacy. Each item tells a story, connecting you directly to the moments and characters that have shaped one of the most influential franchises in entertainment history. AND, this auction is also a chance to make a meaningful impact. A portion of the proceeds will benefit DoSomething, one of Star Trek’s official 60th anniversary charity partners, supporting young people driving positive change in their communities.

Join us in commemorating 60 years of exploration, imagination, and cultural impact. Honor the past, celebrate the present, and help inspire the future!

A Portion of the Proceeds Benefit DoSomething!

DoSomething is the largest digital hub for youth-centered leadership and service with over 1 million active members. They fuel young people to change the world. They have mobilized over 8 million young people to change the world over the last 30 years through peer-led organizing, creative strategy, and impact-driven campaigns and programming. They currently have 1 million young changemakers across all 50 states and in 189 countries. DoSomething has consistently been at the forefront of using technology for social good. Today, they continue to lead by building innovative, responsible digital resources that equip Gen Z and Gen Alpha to feel safe online, build community through volunteerism, and drive impact. DoSomething remains deeply relevant to young people by leveraging our unique mix of technology, youth culture, and peer-to-peer engagement to mobilize more than 8 million young people globally around the issues that matter most to them—evidenced by more than 50,000 new members who joined their platform in the past year alone.

Auction Notes:

Shipping is not available due to tight auction timelines.

You must be a local Ontario resident to bid without a deposit.





View Now: 403auction.com/startrek