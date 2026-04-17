Biolojic Design Presents New Preclinical Data for BD200, a First-in-Class Multibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting Trop-2 and Nectin-4 at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting

– BD200 demonstrated superior uptake and cellular cytotoxicity when compared to

approved drugs targeting either Trop-2 or Nectin-4 –

– BD200 showed strong anti-tumor activity across clinically relevant human tumor models

that express Trop-2 and/or Nectin-4, providing deep and durable responses –

– BD200 demonstrated strong anti-tumor activity in resistance settings where other

antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) were ineffective or had poor activity –

– BD200 is expected to enter clinical trials in the second half of 2026 –

WASHINGTON and NESSA ZIONA, Israel, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses AI to transform antibodies into multifunctional, programmable medicines, is presenting new preclinical data demonstrating the strong anti-tumor properties of its multibody-drug conjugate BD200. The data are being presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego.

“We’re excited to share data from the first ever multibody-drug conjugate, which has the potential to transform ADC technology and, as our data suggest, lead to more efficacious and safer treatment,” said Yanay Ofran, PhD, CEO and founder of Biolojic Design. “The unique ability of a multibody to adapt to the heterogeneity of tumor antigen expression makes it an ideal base for an ADC, potentially enhancing anti-tumor activity while reducing the amount of drug needed to dose. Combined with the linker/payload we designed, BD200 has a dramatically improved therapeutic index compared to other ADCs. We look forward to initiating our first clinical trial of BD200 later this year.”

BD200 is a multibody-drug conjugate, an ADC that is based on a multibody, a new kind of AI-designed antibody that can conditionally bind to multiple targets while maintaining the natural format of a human IgG antibody. Unlike conventional bi-specific antibodies, which have fixed binding profiles, each arm of BD200 can bind to either Trop-2 or Nectin-4. While both may be expressed by a cancer cell, the unique ability of each arm of BD200 to bind to either target helps it overcome target expression heterogeneity while maintaining full avidity on cells. This enables BD200 to deliver more of its cytotoxic payload to the tumor and reduce off tumor and systemic toxicity.

The data being presented at AACR show:

BD200 demonstrated strong anti-tumor responses across patient derived xenografts of triple negative breast cancer, bladder, cervical and esophageal cancer, as well as gastric cancer in cell line-derived xenograft models

BD200 showed strong activity in tumor models derived from patients that were resistant to other ADCs

In mice bearing human tumors that developed resistance to other ADCs, BD200 led to deep regressions, even in larger tumors (tumor volume >2000mm 3 )

) BD200 demonstrated superior uptake in a Trop-2/Nectin-4 dual-expressing breast cancer cell line when compared to currently marketed antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates that bind to either Trop-2 or Nectin-4 alone

In cell lines resistant to ADCs that bind only to Nectin-4, switching to BD200 restored potent anti-tumor activity





About BD200

BD200 is a potent, first-in-class multibody-drug conjugate that targets two proteins,Trop-2 and Nectin-4, that are co-expressed in various solid tumors, including bladder, breast, lung and head and neck cancers. These proteins drive tumor progression, adhesion, and metastasis. Their expression can be heterogeneous, meaning that patients’ tumors may express these proteins at varying levels. By flexibly targeting both Trop-2 and Nectin-4, BD200 has the potential for enhanced activity, despite the heterogenous expression of the individual targets. BD200 has shown significant anti-tumor activity across multiple human tumor models.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic’s platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase 2 clinical trials. Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into multifunctional, programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding, enhancing their functionality and the precision of their effect. The company’s pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. It is progressing its own pipeline and has partnerships with several leading biopharmaceutical companies to enhance its ability to bring important new medicines to patients. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit https://biolojic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Todd Cooper

Biongage Communications

todd@biongage.com