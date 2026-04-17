Crestwood Advisors Named Once Again to USA TODAY’s 2026 Best Financial Advisory Firms List

BOSTON, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is proud to announce it has once again been named to the USA TODAY list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms in the U.S. for 2026.

This national list highlights firms demonstrating sustained growth, industry credibility and a strong commitment to client service in an increasingly competitive advisory landscape.

“To be recognized by USA TODAY once again is especially meaningful,” said Crestwood President and Managing Partner Leah R. Sciabarrasi, CFP®. “Consistency matters in our business – not just in performance, but in how we show up for clients. This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to building long-term relationships, navigating complexity alongside our clients, and delivering advice that adapts as their lives and priorities evolve.”

The USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms list, developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, ranks the top 1,000 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) across the U.S. Firms are evaluated based on both short- and long-term growth in assets under management (AUM), as well as the number of recommendations received from clients and peers. Advisors are also grouped into four categories based on firm size, ranging from under $500 million to over $5 billion in assets.

Crestwood’s continued inclusion reflects its ability to maintain momentum while staying grounded in a client-first philosophy – helping individuals and families navigate complexity with clarity, discipline and a long-term perspective.

The full methodology for the USA TODAY Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 list can be found here. Crestwood did not pay a fee to be considered for or included on the list.

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $8.02 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

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