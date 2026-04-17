Kairos Power breaks ground on Hermes 2 Demonstration Plant





OAK RIDGE, Tenn., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kairos Power broke ground on the Hermes 2 Demonstration Plant in Oak Ridge, Tenn. – the company’s first commercial-scale reactor and the first-ever power-producing Gen IV reactor to receive a construction permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). (Photos and video)

Hermes 2 is Kairos Power’s first deployment under its landmark deal with Google to develop an advanced reactor fleet. The plant will supply up to 50 megawatts of clean electricity to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grid, helping to decarbonize Google data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

Through Kairos Power’s iterative development approach, Hermes 2 will build on lessons learned from the Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor (Hermes 1), which commenced nuclear construction at the same site last year. The Hermes series will be the first fluoride-salt-cooled high-temperature reactors (KP-FHRs) ever built, incorporating proven nuclear technologies that originated in Oak Ridge—including TRISO coated particle fuel and Flibe molten fluoride salt coolant—which simplify the reactor’s design, lower capital costs, and yield robust inherent safety.

As the immediate precursor to Kairos Power’s full-scale commercial plants, Hermes 2 will further advance technology, licensing, supply chain, and construction certainty for the company’s future deployments.

The groundbreaking event was not only a celebration of Hermes 2 but also a recognition of the cumulative progress Kairos Power has made to date at its Oak Ridge reactor demonstration campus. Key stakeholders, including elected officials, community members, and commercial partners, gathered to hear remarks from leaders and to tour the site.

Guests observed foundation work now in progress for Hermes 1 – currently the only Gen IV reactor under active nuclear construction in the U.S. – and saw firsthand the supporting infrastructure Kairos Power has built to enable testing and construction activities that will help drive down costs for the fleet.

Barnard Construction Company, Inc. (Barnard) is serving as the general contractor for both Hermes reactor projects.

Kairos Power will fabricate Hermes 2 reactor equipment modules at its Manufacturing Development Campus in Albuquerque, N.M., and ship them to Oak Ridge for assembly, pioneering a factory-built small modular reactor (SMR) concept with the potential to transform nuclear project delivery.

The Hermes 2 civil structure will leverage modular construction methods, incorporating precast concrete and a seismically isolated foundation. The construction methods piloted with the Hermes series are expected to shrink project timelines, lower nuclear construction costs, and enable a standardized, repeatable design. Hermes 2 will be built on the footprint of the former Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant at the K-33 site, which the U.S. Department of Energy reclaimed through a historic cleanup effort and returned to the community for economic development. Kairos Power acquired the land in 2021, along with the adjacent K-31 site, for its reactor demonstration campus.

Quotes

"For nuclear projects to be successful, we need more than just the right technology. We need to understand every aspect of project delivery. Hermes 2 is where that all comes together," said Mike Laufer, Kairos Power CEO and co-founder. "Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is our hub for nuclear construction and operations. We're training a real workforce to do nuclear construction, learning from the Hermes 1 experience, and translating that knowledge to the Hermes 2 project next door."

"We're excited to start construction on Hermes 2. It represents a major inflection point for the company," said Edward Blandford, Kairos Power Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "Hermes 2 culminates all of the lessons learned from Kairos Power's iterative hardware demonstration program. It's our first power-producing plant, the first delivery under our master plant development agreement with Google, and a long-term commitment to the Oak Ridge community."

“Kairos Power has made significant investments in this community and is creating high-quality jobs that will support families and strengthen the regional economy,” said U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann, Chairman, Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee. “Their commitment to workforce development and partnerships with our universities, community colleges, and national laboratories is helping build the talent pipeline necessary for long-term success.”

“Kairos Power represents a decisive step forward for America’s nuclear leadership,” said Matt Rasmussen, TVA Senior Vice President, and Chief Nuclear Officer. “With Hermes 2 moving into construction, we’re demonstrating how advanced nuclear will strengthen our nation’s energy dominance by delivering affordable, reliable power at scale. Kairos Power’s disciplined approach to next‑generation reactor design, paired with TVA’s first‑of‑its‑kind power purchase agreement, underscores how American innovation can set the pace for global nuclear advancement. This project shows what’s achievable when industry and technology leaders align to expand U.S. nuclear capability and secure a stronger, more resilient energy future for our country.”

"The groundbreaking of Hermes 2 is a major leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the commercialization of affordable, carbon-free energy,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google. “By pioneering a standardized, repeatable design, Kairos Power is addressing the historical challenges of nuclear construction costs. This shift toward a more efficient, factory-based manufacturing approach is a proven path toward lower-cost, cleaner power for our operations and the communities we serve."

About Kairos Power

Kairos Power is a mission-driven nuclear technology, engineering, and manufacturing company singularly focused on commercializing the fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) – a clean energy solution that can be deployed with robust safety at an affordable cost to enable deep decarbonization. Founded in 2016, the company is unique in applying a rapid iterative development approach and vertical integration strategy to bring advanced reactor technology to market. Kairos Power’s Hermes demonstration reactor is the first non-water-cooled reactor approved for U.S. construction in over 50 years. Kairos Power’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to clean energy while improving people’s quality of life and protecting the environment. Learn more at kairospower.com.

Contact information: Elena Hale, elena@piper-communications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f2a8a33-1086-49a4-b1c2-b406ae49cbed