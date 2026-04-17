Action Target Announces Registration Is Open for 34th Annual Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC)

PROVO, Utah, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Action Target Inc., the leading global expert in modern shooting range solutions and services, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 34th Annual Law Enforcement Training Camp (LETC), taking place August 17–21, 2026, in Provo and Thistle, Utah.

Open to active law enforcement officers, LETC delivers four full days of advanced training led by world-class instructors with real-world operational experience. For more than three decades, Action Target has combined expert instruction and a comprehensive training curriculum into one of the industry’s premier law enforcement training events, equipping attendees with practical skills they can apply in the field and bring back to their agencies.

“Supporting the law enforcement community has always been central to who we are at Action Target,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, COO and Co-President of Action Target. “LETC gives officers the opportunity to train with outstanding instructors, sharpen critical skills, and learn practical techniques they can take back to their departments. We’re proud to continue this long-standing tradition and host another year of meaningful training for the professionals who serve their communities every day.”

LETC 2026 takes place over five days and includes four single-day training courses, a 32-hour official certificate of training completion, and catered meals during the event.

Attendees select four 8-hour courses from a broader lineup of training options, each led by highly skilled instructors. Designed to be intensive, practical, and immediately applicable, LETC courses offer fast-paced training experience built around proven tactics, evolving best practices, and instruction that reflects the real-world demands facing today’s law enforcement professionals. Active law enforcement officers interested in attending LETC 2026 can register and find additional event information on our LETC registration page.

In addition to training, LETC provides opportunities for attendees to connect with sponsors, vendors, and fellow officers from across the country. From vendor networking to the LETC Banquet, the event fosters professional connection while showcasing some of the industry’s leading equipment, technology, and training resources. Action Target is also grateful for the support of this year’s sponsors and vendors, whose contributions help make LETC 2026 a meaningful and memorable experience for the law enforcement professionals in attendance.

Action Target is deeply committed to honoring the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and that commitment is woven throughout the LETC experience. The annual Cory Wride Memorial Match Shoot is one expression of it, honoring the memory and legacy of Sergeant Cory Wride of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, who died in the line of duty on January 30, 2014. The match gives attendees an additional opportunity to participate in a meaningful event that recognizes service, sacrifice, and brotherhood within the law enforcement community.

That commitment is further reflected in two scholarships established in partnership with local organizations. In partnership with the Utah Valley University Police Academy, Action Target created the Joseph Shinners Scholarship, which funds one fully sponsored LETC registration each year in memory of Master Police Officer Joseph Shinners of the Provo Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2019. Action Target also offers the Bill Hooser Scholarship in partnership with the Utah County Fraternal Order of Police, honoring Sergeant Bill Hooser of Santaquin, Utah, who gave his life in the line of duty on May 5, 2024.

LETC combines strong instructional foundations with real-world law enforcement application, giving officers and agencies access to training that is both demanding and relevant. With limited spots available, Action Target encourages eligible officers and departments to register early.

Active law enforcement officers are invited to register for LETC 2026 at actiontarget.com/training/letc/

About Action Target Inc.

Discover the pinnacle of shooting range excellence with Action Target, the global leader established in 1986. Partnering with range owners worldwide, we design, install, and maintain unparalleled shooting environments for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. From indoor/outdoor ranges to modular setups and shoot houses, our solutions are backed by decades of innovation and expertise. Explore our meticulously engineered products, including ballistic shooting stalls, target systems, reactive targets, and steel/rubber berm bullet traps, all supported by our Smart Range AXISTM range control system. Beyond installation, our comprehensive range services cover parts, maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, and more, and range supplies that are available through our online store. Redefine the experience of range solutions with Action Target at ActionTarget.com.

Media Contact

Ciara Cottam, Marketing Events Specialist

ccottam@actiontarget.com

Phone Number: (801) 830-6491