NEXGEL Moves Forward Shareholder Update Call to Discuss Celularity Transaction on April 21st at 4:30 P.M. ET

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced it is moving up its shareholder update conference call from Thursday, April 23rd to Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. ET.

Shareholder Update Call Details:

Date: April 21, 2026

Time: 4:30 P.M. ET

Live Call: 1-800-267-6316 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9783 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Nexgel@KCSA.com