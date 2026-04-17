Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Investigated for Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations – Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a top complex litigation law firm, is investigating Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2026, BBB National Programs issued a press release announcing that "BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division [NAD] found certain Freshpet, Inc. dog food claims supported, but recommended [that claims] that its dog food is 'human grade' be discontinued." Per the press release, "Freshpet stated that it 'will comply with the NAD's recommendation.'" Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Freshpet securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here, or contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg