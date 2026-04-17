Acrivon to Highlight Preclinical Data with Three Posters at AACR Demonstrating Strong ACR-368 and ACR-2316 Synergies with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and ADC Payloads, Revealing Broad Clinical Development Opportunities

Potent preclinical efficacy with durable immune memory observed in combinations of either ACR-368 or ACR-2316 with anti-PD-L1 and strong synergy of ACR-368 with Topoisomerase 1 (Topo 1) inhibition

Data supports potential for frontline clinical combinations of ACR-368 and ACR-2316 with immune checkpoint inhibitors and of ACR-368 with Topo 1 antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced preclinical data that showed powerful synergies between its two lead assets and emerging and foundational standard-of-care anti-cancer agents. Both ACR-368, a CHK1/2 inhibitor currently in a registrational-intent Phase 2b study, and ACR-2316, a WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2 study, showed strong synergy in combination with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition. Additionally, ACR-368 synergized with a Topo 1 inhibitor, a payload commonly used in ADCs. The data will be presented at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting being held in San Diego, CA.

“We are excited to be presenting these highly actionable data, mechanistically derived from our AP3 platform, at AACR,” said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president, and co-founder of Acrivon. “Our findings highlight attractive opportunities for future frontline development of ACR-368 and ACR-2316 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors and ADCs.”

The posters can be found on the Acrivon website under “Posters and Presentations” or by using this LINK.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title Potent synergy between CHK1/2 inhibitor ACR-368 and the ADC payload topoisomerase 1 inhibitor: Rationale for ADC + ACR-368 combination therapy Date and Time Sunday, April 19, 2026; 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT Session Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics: DNA Damage and Repair 1 Poster Number 239





Title ACR-368 synergizes with PD-L1 blockade by coordinated activation of adaptive and innate immunity pathways to achieve robust anti-tumor efficacy Date and Time Monday, April 20, 2026; 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT Session Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2 Poster Number LB152





Title Treatment with ACR-2316, a potential first- and best-in-class WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor, combined with anti-PD-L1 induces complete tumor regression with durable immune memory Date and Time Monday, April 20, 2026; 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT Session Clinical Research: Combination Immunotherapies Poster Number 3789

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1/2 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing, with weekly dosing regimens established. Initial data has shown a favorable tolerability profile limited to transient, mechanism-based hematological adverse events, predominantly neutropenia and initial clinical activity across AP3-selected solid tumor types, including PRs in endometrial cancer, as well as SCLC and sqNSCLC, two tumor types which have not shown sensitivity to other clinical WEE1 or PKMYT1 inhibitors currently in development. In addition, the company is advancing ACR-6840 and other potential development candidates targeting CDK11.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A.

alevy@acrivon.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com