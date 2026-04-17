Cardiff Oncology Presents Preclinical Data on its PLK1 Inhibitor Onvansertib in Combination with a HER2-Targeted ADC at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, will present new preclinical data in a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17–22 in San Diego, California. These data highlight the potential of Cardiff’s highly specific oral PLK1 inhibitor, onvansertib, in combination with the HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), demonstrating robust antitumor activity and the ability to overcome resistance in HER2-low breast cancer models.

“These preclinical findings highlight a potential new opportunity for onvansertib, demonstrating its ability to enhance the activity of ADCs, which are becoming mainstays in oncology across multiple indications,” said Tod Smeal, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Cardiff Oncology. “By enhancing and prolonging DNA damage, this combination appears to drive greater apoptosis than either agent alone, offering a promising new approach for patients whose cancers have become resistant to standard-of-care treatments.”

Poster Presentation Highlights:

Onvansertib + T-DXd synergistically inhibited the viability of HER2-low breast cancer cell lines, including fulvestrant- and CDK4/6i-resistant cells

In the resistant triple-negative breast cancer model and two hormone receptor-positive models, the combination drove tumor regression in nearly all mice, with complete response rates up to 62%

Increased tumor regression, improved tumor growth inhibition, and extended event-free survival across models

Combination showed favorable tolerability in vivo

Following the presentation on April 19, 2026 from 2:00–5:00 PM PT, the poster titled “PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib potentiates the antitumor efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and reverses its resistance in therapy-resistant HER2-low breast cancer models” will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company's website.

About Onvansertib

Onvansertib is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently in mid-stage clinical development for RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also being evaluated in multiple other cancers through investigator-initiated studies, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML).

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative cancer treatments focused on PLK1 inhibition, a validated oncology target with practice-changing potential. Our lead asset, onvansertib, is a highly specific, oral PLK1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for first-line treatment of RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), addressing a large, underserved patient population with high unmet need. Onvansertib is also under investigation in other PLK1-driven cancers through ongoing investigator-initiated trials and has shown robust single agent clinical activity in hard-to-treat tumors. By targeting tumor vulnerabilities, we aim to overcome treatment resistance and deliver improved clinical outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cardiff Oncology's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Cardiff Oncology's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are several factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidate; results of preclinical studies or clinical trials for our product candidate could be unfavorable or delayed; our need for additional financing; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus and cyber-attacks on our information technology infrastructure, which could seriously harm our financial condition and increase our costs and expenses; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that our product candidate will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that our product candidate will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Cardiff Oncology's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Cardiff Oncology does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com