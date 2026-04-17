Sonoco To Report First Quarter 2026 Results

HARTSVLLE, S.C., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast



Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122827



Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.



Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/192737512

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .