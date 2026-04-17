Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (“Lincoln”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln’s results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln’s website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants may also register via teleconference at: Q1 2026 Lincoln Educational Services Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN to access the call. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu .

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in skilled trades, automotive, health sciences and information technology. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 12 states under 3 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute and Nashville Auto Diesel College. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Brian Meyers, CFO 973-736-9340 EVC Group LLC Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com 732-933-2754



