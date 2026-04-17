Tree Island Steel Provides Update on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) has provided the following update on the time of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will now start at 11:30 a.m. PT (previously scheduled for 9:00 a.m. PT). The date of the meeting remains the same.

Meeting Date: May 15, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. PT Meeting Location: Stikeman Elliott LLP, Suite 2700, 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Proxy Voting Information

Registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders who have already submitted their proxy or voting instruction form do not need to resubmit them, as the proxyholder will remain to be able to vote the shares until May 13, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT. The proxies previously submitted remain valid.

Tree Island advises shareholders to monitor the Company’s website at www.treeisland.com or www.sedarplus.ca for any further updates.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(416) 962-3300

email: amahdavi@treeisland.com

Website: www.treeisland.com

