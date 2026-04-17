Celularity Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the “Company”), a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced that on April 16, 2026, the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that, because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company common stock and warrants, which continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “CELU” and “CELUW.”

Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the original due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance. The Company is working diligently to complete and file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable and currently expects to do so in the coming weeks. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any applicable period that may be granted by Nasdaq.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing allogeneic and autologous cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity leverages the placenta’s unique biology, immunologic properties, and scalable availability to develop therapeutic solutions targeting fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease.

For more information, please visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s submission of a compliance plan to Nasdaq and the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the completion of the Company’s year-end financial reporting and audit processes, the possibility that Nasdaq may not accept the Company’s compliance plan or grant an exception period, the Company’s ability to regain compliance within any period granted by Nasdaq, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.