Fyresite Reaches New Heights With Shopify Premier Partner Promotion

Tempe, AZ, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fyresite, a leading web and app developer based in Tempe, Arizona, is proud to announce its promotion to Shopify Premier Partner. A Shopify partner since April 2020, this new partner tier makes Fyresite one of only 46 Premier Partners in the United States.

Fyresite CCO Sean Elstins (Left) and CEO Jason TurnquistRight)

This milestone reflects Fyresite’s commitment to growth and support for their clients. Fyresite’s new status as a Shopify Premier Partner allows them to offer a suite of advantages that other agencies simply cannot.

How Fyresite’s New Status Supports Clients:

Prioritized Resolution

Cutting-Edge Knowledge

Top Tier Support

Data Based & Backed Strategies

This promotion to Shopify Premier Partner shows that Fyresite is trusted by clients and Shopify alike to boost merchants and store performance across the Shopify ecosystem. This isn’t just a change in title. It is a recognition of the Fyresite team’s dedication, clients’ trust, and deep-rooted expertise in the Shopify ecosystem.

Jason Turnquist, Fyresite CEO, said “This recognition is the result of relentless execution and a clear focus on outcomes. Our mission has always been to help brands grow faster and smarter, and stepping into the Premier Partner tier gives us even more opportunity to do that at scale.”

“This didn’t happen overnight. It took years of focus, a lot of hard work, countless hours from our team, continued investment in certifications, and most importantly, delivering successful client migrations to Shopify the right way,” said Sean Elstins, Fyresite’s CCO. “I’m incredibly grateful for the team behind this. They put in the effort, stayed committed, and helped make this milestone possible.”

For more information and to view all of the Shopify services provided by Fyresite, visit www.fyresite.com

About Fyresite

Fyresite is a Tempe-based Shopify Plus agency specializing in strategy, design, and development of premium e-commerce experiences. Fyresite helps established brands leverage digital commerce to drive growth and customer engagement through scalable, conversion-optimized storefronts.

Founded in 2008, Fyresite’s team boasts years of experience in the e-commerce industry, working with merchants across verticals, with a focus on automotive, industrial, and manufacturing.

Press Inquiries

Jason Turnquist

jason [at] fyresite.com

https://www.fyresite.com/