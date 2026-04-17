ALDX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by May 29, 2026

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Aldeyra Therapeutics (“Aldeyra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ALDX) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Aldeyra investments, you have until May 29, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of November 3, 2023 through March 16, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Aldeyra failed to disclose that (1) the results of the reproxalap (an Aldeyra drug candidate) clinical trials were inconsistent; and (2) the inconsistency of the results rendered any purported positive findings from these trials unreliable and not meaningful.

On March 17, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K, announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, stating that there is “a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations … that the drug product will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its proposed labeling” and that “the application has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.” The Complete Response Letter also stated that the “inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings” and that “the totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product.” On this news, the price of Aldeyra shares declined by $2.99 per share, or approximately 71%, from $4.23 per share on March 16, 2026 to close at $1.24 on March 17, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aldeyra securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com