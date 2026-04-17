Crypto News: AlphaPepe Announces $870k Raised Amid Dogecoin Price Prediction Targeting $0.47 Following X Money Beta Launch

MONACO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe has crossed $870,000 in presale capital raised and stages continue finalizing in days. Capital is entering at a pace that most projects in 2026 have failed to generate. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing while Dogecoin rallies on the back of Elon Musk's X Money beta launch with the Dogecoin price prediction now targeting $0.47, a level that would match its 2024 cycle high and represent a 400% move from current levels.

Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Dogecoin price prediction and the X Money beta launch explain why the meme sector could be approaching a breakout that most participants have stopped expecting and why informed capital is already positioned inside this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe $870K While the Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.47 on X Money Beta

The timing of AlphaPepe crossing $870,000 could not land in a more charged moment for the meme coin sector. Elon Musk confirmed X Money will enter early public access in April , offering peer-to-peer transfers, bank deposits, a Visa debit card, and 6% annual yield on deposits. DOGE surged 7% immediately after Musk confirmed that X Money will support DOGE trading via Smart Cashtags, a feature that soared social volume 140% in a single week and triggered $246 million in crypto-wide liquidations as shorts were caught off guard.

The Dogecoin price prediction targeting $0.47 draws from both historical cycle data and the XS.com forecast model that projects a maximum of $0.47 for 2026 based on improving macro conditions and adoption catalysts. That $0.47 level is not arbitrary. It matches the exact peak DOGE hit during the 2024 bull run before rolling over, making it the most psychologically significant resistance on the chart. Analyst Crypto Patel has identified intermediate targets at $0.50, $1, and $2 on a multi-year timeframe. CoinDCX projects DOGE near $0.90 as 2026 momentum builds. The consensus is wide, but the floor of credible forecasts has lifted meaningfully since the X Money announcement.

The catalyst stack behind the Dogecoin price prediction has never been deeper. The SEC and CFTC classified DOGE as a digital commodity in March 2026, removing the largest regulatory barrier. The 21Shares TDOG ETF is actively trading on Nasdaq, giving institutional investors regulated access for the first time. X Money's beta is live with 6% APY and Smart Cashtags connecting DOGE to Musk's 600 million monthly active user base. Each previous DOGE rally from sub-$0.10 levels required just one catalyst. This cycle has three running simultaneously and X Money is still in beta.

The $0.47 target represents approximately 400% upside from current levels. But meme coin rallies are defined by timing, not waiting. The wallets that captured the most significant returns from previous DOGE cycles did so by positioning in the meme sector before the breakout confirmed on the weekly chart, not after. And the strongest early-stage meme sector setup right now is AlphaPepe approaching $1 million raised with a Q2 exchange listing on the horizon.

AlphaPepe $870K Raised as X Money Beta Validates the Meme Sector Thesis

AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while X Money's beta validates the broader thesis that meme coins are transitioning from speculation to utility. AlphaSwap delivers AI-driven contract screening, real-time whale tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,700 holders have joined and AlphaPepe is priced at $0.01494 per token with the presale past $870,000. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. X Money proving that meme coins can integrate into consumer payment infrastructure strengthens the case for every project building real utility in the sector. AlphaPepe's Binance listing discussions, live AI DEX demo, and Q2 exchange debut timeline position it at the intersection of that same adoption wave with stages selling out faster than any project in the space this year.

Conclusion

The crypto news around X Money's beta launch, the Dogecoin price prediction targeting $0.47 on a confluence of SEC commodity classification, TDOG ETF trading, and Smart Cashtags integration, and AlphaPepe crossing $870,000 raised all highlight why the meme sector is approaching a turning point. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale as X Money validates meme coin utility are following the pattern every previous cycle has proven. The participants who positioned before the sector rotation completed captured the most significant returns, and those who waited entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early-stage meme sector opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The window at current pricing is narrowing as the project approaches $1 million raised.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Can Dogecoin reach $0.47 following the X Money beta launch?

XS.com projects a maximum of $0.47 for 2026, matching DOGE's 2024 cycle high. The SEC commodity classification, 21Shares TDOG ETF on Nasdaq, and X Money Smart Cashtags integration create the strongest catalyst convergence in Dogecoin's history.

Why has AlphaPepe raised $870,000 during the X Money rally?

AlphaPepe is building an AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross-chain execution. X Money's beta validates meme coin utility, accelerating presale participation past $870,000 with 7,700+ holders ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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