Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report and Form 20-F

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) today announced the filing of its annual report, corresponding to the year ended December 31, 2025, to the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (“CNBV”), the Mexican Stock Exchange (“BMV”), and the Institutional Stock Market Exchange (“BIVA”), as well as the filling of its Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”).

These documents can be accessed on the following websites: for the BMV (www.bmv.com.mx), for the BIVA (www.biva.mx) for the SEC (www.sec.gov), respectively, or on GAP’s corporate website at www.aeropuertosgap.com.mx on the “Investors” section. In addition, shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of these reports, which include GAP’s audited consolidated financial statements free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations team.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



