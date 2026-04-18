2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on Development of Cultural, Tourism Economy opens on Apr. 17 in Zhangzhou, SE China's Fujian

ZHANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy kicked off in Zhangzhou, China's Fujian province on Friday. The event is themed "Building a World-Class Destination, Cultivating a Pillar Industry," highlighting elements of Minnan (Southern Fujian) wisdom, lifestyle, and culture. Coinciding with a local major initiative to build the World Minnan Cultural Exchange Center, the conference has curated 6 main activities with 60 peripheral events to attract global visitors.

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The opening ceremony featured the Homing Minnan (Return to Southern Fujian) show. Set against the backdrop of the historic Yuegang Port and local craftsmanship, the show utilized interactive staging to bring the "daring to try, striving to win" spirit vividly to life.

The conference is expected to focus on industrial synergy and investment promotion, encouraging interaction among various sectors of cultural tourism industry. Projects to be launched cover the emerging performance-driven economies, sports tourism, "film-and-TV-plus-tourism," and wellness retreats.

Further celebrating regional identity, the conference is scheduled to stage Minnan cultural showcases, including comedy acts, galas, and cross-strait Gezi Opera performances. Among the highlights is the "Fresh Fujian Lifestyle" campaign, which takes advantage of the May Day holiday and summer peak seasons to offer domestic and international guests an authentic taste of southern Fujian living.

Ever since 2023, the annual conference has been seen as a vital catalyst for boosting industry confidence and facilitating the deep integration of culture and tourism across the province.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy