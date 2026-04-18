Kanil PRwire Launches Dedicated PR Distribution Services for Indian Startups and D2C Brands Seeking Global Media Visibility

Uttar Pradesh, India, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is no shortage of great ideas coming out of India. What has always been harder to find is the right platform to tell those stories to the world.

Kanil PRwire, a PR and media distribution agency founded in 2022 by Lakshya Verma, is addressing exactly that gap — helping Indian startups, D2C brands, and growing businesses access premium global and Indian media platforms that were previously out of reach for most emerging brands.

At 27, Lakshya Verma built Kanil PRwire from the ground up — starting as a freelance media professional and growing the agency into a full-service operation with direct access to globally recognized wire services including GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire (a Cision company), and AccessNewswire, alongside a strong network of leading Indian media outlets.

What sets Kanil PRwire apart is its commitment to transparency. Every press release distributed through the agency comes with a verified live URL — proof that the content was actually published, on real platforms, in front of real audiences.

"Most brands we speak to have been burned before — they paid for PR and never saw where their story actually landed," said Lakshya Verma, Founder of Kanil PRwire. "We built Kanil PRwire around one simple promise — you will always know exactly where your story was published. No guesswork. No vague reports. Just a live URL every single time."

The agency offers a range of services tailored to different budgets and goals — from entry-level Indian media distribution to full global wire syndication on the world's most trusted platforms. Kanil PRwire also offers white-label PR solutions for marketing agencies and resellers looking to add media distribution to their existing service offerings.

Industries served include technology, D2C and e-commerce, healthcare, real estate, fintech, and entertainment — with clients across India and internationally.

As Indian startups continue to scale and D2C brands compete for consumer trust in an increasingly crowded market, media credibility has become one of the most powerful tools available to founders. Kanil PRwire exists to make that credibility accessible — not just for brands with large budgets, but for every founder with a story worth telling.

For more information, visit kanilprwire.com or reach out directly via email at info@kanilprwire.com or WhatsApp at +91-9759615049.

About Kanil PRwire



Kanil PRwire is a full-service PR and media distribution agency based in India, founded in 2022 by Lakshya Verma. The agency specializes in press release distribution, guest post placements, and white-label PR solutions — with direct access to GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, AccessNewswire, and a strong network of Indian and international media outlets. Every placement is delivered with a verified live URL as proof of publication.

Press releases sent by Kanil PRwire are distributed through one of the world's leading wire services, GlobeNewswire.