Other World Computing Launches OWC Express 4M2 Ultra at NAB 2026 – Thunderbolt 5 Four-Slot NVMe M.2 SSD Enclosure

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced from NAB 2026, OWC Booth #N2373, the launch of the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra, the first certified Thunderbolt 5 four-slot NVMe M.2 SSD enclosure.

Built for professionals seeking the fastest DIY RAID performance in a compact design, the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra enables customers to install their choice of NVMe M.2 drives and configure in RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, or 10, as well as JBOD, for speeds of up to 6622MB/s. A solid aircraft-grade aluminum body and smart adaptive fan provide effective and quiet thermal management. A second Thunderbolt 5 port enables daisy chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, including additional Express 4M2 Ultra enclosures that can be combined into a single massive capacity volume. OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, 4, 3 (Mac only), and USB4 systems.

“The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is the fastest compact DIY NVMe RAID. Period. Thunderbolt 5 unlocks extraordinary bandwidth, and we designed this enclosure to let professionals harness every bit of it using the drives they trust and the RAID configuration their workflow demands,” said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “Thunderbolt 5. Your drives… your RAID… it’s about putting complete control, maximum performance, and future-ready scalability into a single compact solution.”

OWC Express 4M2 Ultra Features/Benefits:

Up to 6622MB/s Real-World Performance: Build your own high-speed NVMe RAID with Thunderbolt 5 for blazing fast transfers and intensive 8K+ video workflows.

Build your own high-speed NVMe RAID with Thunderbolt 5 for blazing fast transfers and intensive 8K+ video workflows. Use Your Choice of NVMe Drives: DIY flexibility to install four M.2 2280 or 2242 NVMe SSDs.

DIY flexibility to install four M.2 2280 or 2242 NVMe SSDs. RAID Ready: Easily manage RAID 0/1/4/5/10/JBOD with SoftRAID or use your preferred RAID utility.

Easily manage RAID 0/1/4/5/10/JBOD with SoftRAID or use your preferred RAID utility. Massive Storage in a Small Footprint: Install up to 32TB with minimal desk space.

Install up to 32TB with minimal desk space. Expandable Capacity: Connect additional Express 4M2 Ultra enclosures as a single volume for huge storage space without sacrificing speed.

Connect additional Express 4M2 Ultra enclosures as a single volume for huge storage space without sacrificing speed. Connect All Your Devices: Second Thunderbolt port for connecting up to five additional Thunderbolt devices plus one USB peripheral.

Second Thunderbolt port for connecting up to five additional Thunderbolt devices plus one USB peripheral. Smart Thermal Management: Solid aircraft-grade aluminum housing with smart adaptive fan quietly keeps drives running fast and your creative focus uninterrupted.

Solid aircraft-grade aluminum housing with smart adaptive fan quietly keeps drives running fast and your creative focus uninterrupted. Highly Compatible: Use with Thunderbolt 5, 4, and USB4 Macs and PCs as well as Thunderbolt 3 Macs.

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra is available for pre-order now, starting at $399.99 for non-SoftRAID models and $549.99 with SoftRAID. The Express 4M2 Ultra will begin shipping Q3 of 2026. To learn more and purchase, please visit: https://www.owc.com/solutions/express-4m2-ultra.

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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