Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto keeps moving closer to its Binance listing, with presale rounds closing at a speed that shows exactly how the largest wallets in the market are treating this project. But the crypto news swirling around this viral launch only tells part of the story. The deeper signal sits inside the presale data, where addresses tied to major XRP holders are quietly stacking size. These are not small test buys. These are seasoned investors who know what early entry into a token before its exchange debut actually delivers.

On the other side of the picture, the latest XRP price prediction debate and the CLARITY Act delay this week explain why the broader crypto market is setting up for a sharp move, and why the wallets with the longest track record in this space are already sitting inside Pepeto.

Pepeto Binance Listing Closes In While Crypto News on the XRP Price Prediction Point to a Break

The Pepeto Binance listing looks set to land right into a bull run, and both the current XRP price prediction debate and the wider market tape back this read. Bitcoin pushed above $77,000 this week, the S&P 500 closed up 1.2% on the same session, and capital is rotating back into risk. But XRP price still sits near $1.45, up 8% in the last 7 days, yet trapped between $1.00 and $1.50, because the CLARITY Act, the bill that would turn its commodity status into permanent federal law, keeps slipping. Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott told Fox Business the markup might not happen in April at all, and Yahoo Finance reported Polymarket odds for the bill passing in 2026 fell from 82% to 60%.

The XRP price prediction from Standard Chartered was just trimmed to $2.80 for 2026 by Geoffrey Kendrick according to The Motley Fool, a cut from his earlier $8 call driven by macro headwinds. A Coinbase and EY-Parthenon survey of 351 institutional investors showed 25% plan to add XRP in 2026, but 65% said regulatory clarity is the one thing holding them back, which means the upside is gated on a vote that may not come this year. The crypto news on XRP right now splits cleanly into two lanes.

The XRP price prediction at $2.80 still only delivers a 93% move from the current $81 billion market cap base, and the whale wallets that built real wealth across past cycles never got there by sitting on a large cap. They spotted early entries before the crowd paid attention, and Pepeto at today's presale pricing looks like the one entry in 2026 nobody wants to miss.

Pepeto Innovative DeFi Security Layer

Pepeto is the project sitting behind the raw presale numbers, and the exchange laid out in full on the official site at the end of this piece shows why capital keeps arriving at this speed. Pepeto built a complete DeFi trading setup. Traders stay on centralized exchanges for three reasons: speed, low fees, and confidence that listed tokens are real. No DeFi project brought all three together before Pepeto. The contract cleared a full audit from SolidProof, which is the baseline security layer this market now demands before serious money moves in.

The pace of this raise is moving faster than the crypto news cycle can track it. Rounds that used to take weeks now fill in days, and on-chain data shows entries from wallets tied to major XRP positions arriving with real size. These are the same addresses that bought XRP before the SEC case settled and turned that move into millions. They do not park capital of this weight in a presale unless the math already adds up for them, and the fact that they keep coming back with larger buys proves how fast credibility is building around Pepeto. The near Binance listing has every crypto news feed circling one question no XRP price prediction answers: wallets that bought XRP at $0.40 are loading Pepeto, what do they see?

Conclusion

The math tells the full story. The XRP price prediction from Standard Chartered at $2.80 delivers a 93% move that plays out over the full year. Presales hitting multiples well above that needs only one event: the Binance listing, and for Pepeto, the team says is close.

Every cycle closes the same way. The addresses that tracked large wallet flows before anyone else are the ones sharing the gains later, and the ones who waited bought in at the prices those early wallets were already selling into.

Presale stages close faster every week and the entry cost climbs with every stage that fills. The Pepeto website down below, is where the investors who have seen a setup like this once or twice in a decade, who already know how the story ends, and who have never been wrong about it, are making the smartest decision now: Adding Pepeto to their portfolios ahead of Bull Run.

Click Here To Enter The Pepeto Presale

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction based on Clarity Act?

Standard Chartered targets $2.80 per Motley Fool, while Yahoo Finance sees XRP stuck between $1.00 and $1.50 if the CLARITY Act slips to 2027.

Which presale leads 2026?

Pepeto is the presale leading 2026, with over $9.15M raised, a SolidProof audit, 182% APY staking, the Pepe cofounder on the team, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching. Entry price sits at $0.0000001865.





