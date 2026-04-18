NEW YORK, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new literary work exploring Cambodia’s historic transition from war to stability is drawing significant international attention.





The book, titled The Father Who Shielded and Never Left, authored by Fari, examines the strategic leadership approach that guided the nation through one of the most fragile periods in its modern history.

By reflecting on the critical decisions that shaped Cambodia’s recovery, the narrative explores the country’s gradual move from survival toward long-term development.

The book focuses on the era of Cambodia’s former Prime Minister, Hun Sen, presenting his leadership and Win-Win strategy as a definitive case study in peace-building, crisis management, and national reconstruction. More than a political leader, he is portrayed as a father figure who consistently protected the nation, embedding a lasting culture of peace and stability that continues to shape Cambodia today.

This legacy remains visible in modern-day leadership. During the 2025–2026 border tensions with Thailand, military activity and cross-border impacts affected communities on the Cambodian side, creating disruption and uncertainty.

In response, Prime Minister Hun Manet demonstrated calm decision-making, strategic restraint, and continuous diplomatic engagement. Rather than reacting with escalation, his leadership reflected discipline and foresight, carefully balancing national security with the protection of human life and long-term regional stability.

Despite these pressures, Cambodia maintained a consistent approach grounded in restraint, international law, and diplomacy—demonstrating how the same leadership principles explored in the book continue to guide the nation through contemporary challenges.

Beyond the realm of politics, Fari hopes that global leaders can apply these principles to protect human life, while readers are inspired to embrace leadership rooted in responsibility, discipline, and vision.

The book also offers a timely lesson for a world facing modern instability: that a clear vision and a commitment to protecting people can fundamentally reshape a nation’s future and ensure lasting stability.

Through this work, Fari is not only telling Cambodia’s story—she is positioning Cambodia on the global stage as a country of trust, stability, and future opportunity.

It is available on Amazon and can also be found at major bookstores worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463d1921-325c-4691-ac79-c2664fe55f9e