As DC Prepares for Its First-Ever Ranked Choice Voting Primary in June, New Documentary Captures the Nationwide Movement to Make Elections Work for Voters, Not Parties





WASHINGTON, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People vs Politics, a documentary portraying how elections divide American society and paralyze US Congress, premieres at FilmFestDC this weekend. The film covers the 2024 efforts of reformers in five states plus Washington D.C. to pass citizen ballot measures opening primaries to the growing number of independent voters while creating ranked choice general elections.

Watch the People vs. Politics trailer here.

“Ask me why I can’t vote today,” reads the sandwich board worn by DC reform leader Lisa D. T. Rice on primary election day. Conversations follow with voters unaware that independent or unaffiliated voters are barred from the Democratic primary– the election that truly counts in deep blue DC.

“When you show up to vote in November,” says Idaho reform leader Luke Mayville to campaign volunteers, “your vote has no real power!” Primaries were closed to independent voters in Idaho fifteen years ago, accelerating a trend toward the far right.

The film also follows efforts in Nevada, Montana, Colorado and Alaska through the 2024 cycle of signature collection, submission, and voter engagement. Alaska, where over 60% of voters are unaffiliated, passed an open primaries plus ranked choice ballot measure back in 2020. It then held its first election with the new system in 2022, becoming the reform model for other states in 2024, while also facing a repeal effort back home.

The architect of the Alaska reform, Scott Kendall, wanted to “end the phenomena of most elections being over at the primaries.” Currently, Cook Political Report estimates that nearly 90% of US House general elections are uncompetitive.

As election day nears, People vs Politics depicts the power of political parties to sow doubt about the reforms in red, blue and purple states – particularly around ranked choice voting, where voters rank candidates in order of preference. Finally, on election night, anxious watch parties begin among reform teams around the country to see if years of effort will find fruition.

People vs Politics is an independent, non-partisan, pro-democracy film financed by the film's directors, Robert Pease & Carol Wingard, first time filmmakers and lifelong independent voters.

The Washington, DC International Film Festival (FilmFest DC) is Washington, DC’s longest-running film festival, now celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

UPCOMING SCREENING

Saturday, April 18, 2026 – 4:00 PM

Regal Gallery Place, Washington, D.C.

Followed by a Q&A with filmmakers and film subjects

For interview requests, screeners, or additional information, contact Carol Wingard at cwingard@peoplevspolitics.com

Learn more: https://www.peoplevspolitics.com/