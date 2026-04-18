Jim Rickards Says Three Converging Trends in Gold, Copper, and American Resource Policy Deserve Serious Attention

Baltimore, MD, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor and macro economist Jim Rickards has released a new video presentation examining what he describes as a significant and underappreciated divergence in the current market landscape — between the volatility dominating technology and artificial intelligence stocks, and a quieter but data-supported story unfolding in gold, copper, and American resource policy.

The presentation draws on documented data from the World Gold Council, S&P Global, the deposit's official resource filings, and the U.S. government's own executive record to examine three converging trends that Rickards argues the analytical community has been treating as separate stories when they may, in fact, be part of the same one.

Trend One: Gold Has Already Rewritten the Record Books

Gold set 53 new all-time highs in 2025, according to the World Gold Council, with its annual average price rising 44% year-over-year to $3,431 per ounce — the strongest annual performance in more than four decades. Gold reached a record of $5,589.38 per ounce on January 28, 2026, per CBS News. Central banks have purchased more than 1,000 tonnes annually for three consecutive years through 2024, per World Gold Council data — more than double the prior decade's average. J.P. Morgan Research projected in early 2026 that gold could approach $5,000 per ounce by Q4 2026.

Trend Two: A Copper Supply Crisis Is Now Officially Documented

In January 2026, S&P Global published "Copper in the Age of AI: The Challenges of Electrification," projecting that global copper demand will rise 50% by 2040 while supply is on course to fall short by 10 million metric tons. S&P Global called this a "systemic risk for global industries, technological advancement and economic growth." AI and data center demand alone is expected to roughly triple by 2040, adding approximately 4 million metric tons of additional annual consumption. The average copper mine takes 17 years from discovery to production, making a near-term supply response structurally constrained.

Trend Three: American Resource Policy Has Quietly Shifted

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14153, "Unleashing Alaska's Extraordinary Resource Potential," directing federal agencies to expedite natural resource permitting in Alaska and rescind Biden-era restrictions. Executive Order 14241 designated copper as a critical mineral, with provisions expected to accelerate permitting for significant copper deposits.

These actions directly affect a significant Alaskan deposit — documented in official resource filings as one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, with measured and indicated resources of 57 billion pounds of copper and 71 million ounces of gold. Rickards' presentation examines what the combination of these three trends, occurring simultaneously, suggests about the current macro environment.

What the Presentation Covers

Why gold's 53 all-time highs in 2025 may reflect structural rather than cyclical forces, based on central bank purchasing data

S&P Global's documented copper supply-demand projections and what they mean for America's resource security

The specific provisions of Executive Orders 14153 and 14241 and how they affect this Alaskan deposit's regulatory trajectory

How Rickards connects the technology sector's volatility to the broader institutional shift in hard asset demand that the data reflects

About the Presentation

The full video presentation is available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here .

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and bestselling author whose career has spanned five decades at the intersection of Wall Street, Washington, and international finance. He has advised senior officials at the Pentagon and CIA on financial threats to national security and worked directly with the Federal Reserve during the resolution of the 1998 Long-Term Capital Management crisis. His research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm.