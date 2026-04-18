My Good Movers Launches “Compare Movers” Tool to Help Americans Avoid Moving Scams and Compare Quotes Instantly

Miami, Florida, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for interstate moving continues to rise across the U.S., My Good Movers launched a new comparison tool designed to help consumers avoid unreliable movers and make faster, more informed decisions.

The new feature, dubbed “Compare Movers", allows users to compare multiple movers side-by-side by pricing, services offered, licensing status, and verified customer reviews.

With the rising demand for reliable, transparent moving services, the tool is timely. According to our data, more than 21.000 verified customer reviews have been collected on movers across the platform, and the “Compare Movers” tool leverages this data to deliver custom-tailored recommendations based on each user’s needs.

“Moving is stressful enough,” said a spokesperson for My Good Movers. “We created the new comparison tool to remove guesswork, give people confidence, and make it easy to choose a licensed, reliable mover. Our mission has always been to simplify relocations, and this tool takes that mission to the next level.”

What the “Compare Movers” tool offers

Verified licensing & safety credentials : Every mover listed has been vetted, with valid licensing, insurance, and regulatory compliance. This ensures users avoid shady or unverified companies.

: Every mover listed has been vetted, with valid licensing, insurance, and regulatory compliance. This ensures users avoid shady or unverified companies. Transparent pricing and services : From local moves to long-distance relocations, packing services, storage options or specialty moves, users can compare cost ranges, services offered, and choose what suits their needs.

: From local moves to long-distance relocations, packing services, storage options or specialty moves, users can compare cost ranges, services offered, and choose what suits their needs. Real customer reviews : The tool draws from hundreds of real reviews submitted by customers who completed a move. This helps future customers gauge reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

: The tool draws from hundreds of real reviews submitted by customers who completed a move. This helps future customers gauge reliability, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. Ease of use & free quotes: Users simply input basic details, origin, destination, and size of move, and can instantly compare multiple movers with no obligation, helping them make informed decisions quickly.

Why It Matters

In recent years, demand for interstate and long-distance moves in the U.S. has surged. However, the industry has seen a rise in unlicensed or unverified movers, causing consumer concerns over hidden fees, delays, and unreliable service.

My Good Movers mitigates these risks by offering transparency and data-driven comparisons. According to My Good Movers, cost savings of up to 30% can be achieved when opting for local movers rather than long-distance relocations, but only if choosing the right provider. “Movers Comparison Tool” helps users save some money on their moves.

About My Good Movers

Founded by a team of moving experts, My Good Movers is dedicated to simplifying the moving process. Through thorough research, unbiased data analysis, and verified customer feedback, the platform helps individuals and businesses find the most reliable moving companies, whether for local moves, long-distance relocations, or interstate transfers.

My Good Movers does not accept payment for rankings; all movers are selected and ranked based on license verification, customer feedback, and transparent pricing.

To try the new tool today, or get a free moving estimate for your next move, visit mygoodmovers.com.