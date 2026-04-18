Ring-a-Ding Launches OpenClaw Skill for AI Agent Phone Calls

RALEIGH, N.C, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring-a-Ding , a new OpenClaw skill for AI agent telephony, launched today to give AI agents the ability to make outbound phone calls for everyday tasks such as requesting quotes, booking appointments and checking availability. The tool installs through a command-line interface and





According to the company, many real-world tasks still require phone calls even as AI agents have become more capable in areas such as web research, email and file management. Ring-a-Ding was developed to help bridge that gap by handling phone number provisioning, SIP connectivity, real-time voice routing, call transcription and summaries behind the scenes.

The company said the skill is built for dynamic, one-to-one calls in which an AI agent generates the purpose and context of each conversation at the time of the call. Examples include contacting service providers for pricing, confirming reservations, checking store inventory or gathering structured information from a business by phone. Ring-a-Ding said the product is intended for legitimate task-based calls and prohibits sales calls, marketing outreach and robocalling.

Ring-a-Ding is available for $19 per month under a bring-your-own-key model, in which users provide their own OpenAI API key for voice AI while Ring-a-Ding manages the telephony layer. The company said each subscription includes outbound AI phone calls, a managed U.S. phone number pool, real-time voice bridging, transcripts, summaries and OpenClaw CLI integration. The skill is also designed to work as an MCP server for use with other compatible AI agents.

“Hundreds of things I need to get done every week still require a phone call,” said Vitaliy Levit, founder of Ring-a-Ding. “I wanted my OpenClaw agent to handle those calls for me without having to build a full voice infrastructure stack first.”

SMS messaging and inbound call handling are on the product roadmap, according to the company.

About Ring-a-Ding

Ring-a-Ding is an OpenClaw skill for AI agent telephony that enables outbound phone calls by managing phone numbers, SIP connectivity, real-time voice routing and call transcription. The company said the product also functions as an MCP server for other compatible AI agents.



