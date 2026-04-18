Pepeto Announces CoinMarketCap Listing Ahead Of Binance Amid BNB Price Prediction Points Toward $10,000

Dubai, UAE, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news broke this week when the Pepeto project launched a preview page on CoinMarketCap, and the presale crossed $9.15 million while search volume rises across every country. A former Binance executive and the Pepe cofounder are building a zero-fee exchange with a cross-chain bridge and AI contract scanner, and the CoinMarketCap page going live without any announcement follows the exact pattern that has preceded every major listing run since 2021. Something is building behind this presale that the market has not caught yet.

The timing lines up with a BNB price prediction stretching toward $10,000. Pepeto follows the same exchange token path that turned early BNB presale holders into millionaires, and this breakdown explains why.

Inside the Pepeto Presale Before the BNB Price Prediction Path to $10,000

The presale getting the most attention in crypto news right now is Pepeto, with a CoinMarketCap listing that adds visibility, a project built on the same exchange token model that carried BNB from $0.15 at ICO into a top four global asset. But this time the token also brings Shiba Inu level viral energy that BNB never had, and the live products explain why $9.15 million already flowed in.

The former Binance executive leading the build put it simply: PepetoSwap charges zero fees across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, while a bridge moves assets between chains at zero cost and an AI scanner catches bad contracts before any wallet touches them. Every trade runs through the native token, creating the same buy pressure that pushed the BNB price from pennies to $614.

Pepeto wraps real trading tools inside meme coin energy, the same force that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu bag in 2020 into $5 billion at the peak according to CoinTelegraph. And when you compare where Shiba Inu stood before it took off, Pepeto is in that exact same spot, with the name spreading inside meme coin groups faster than anything since early SHIB. Every signal that showed up before the biggest meme coin runs in history is flashing right now, and with the Binance listing confirmed while the BNB price keeps climbing, this is the project built to drive the next wave of wealth.

Crypto News: Pepeto Project And The BNB Price Prediction Towards $10,000 Bull Case

The BNB price sits at $614 according to CoinMarketCap, down 55% from its $1,370 all time high in October 2025, but the BNB price prediction from multiple analysts says the floor is locked in. Coinpedia maps the long term BNB price prediction between $5,500 and $10,000 by 2030, built on BNB Chain upgrades targeting 20,000 transactions per second, the auto-burn program cutting total supply toward 100 million tokens, and a possible spot BNB ETF filing that could push the token into five figures.

The math behind the $10,000 BNB price prediction is clear: BNB Chain runs 3.9 million daily active users with $7.6 billion in total value locked. The 35th quarterly burn just removed $1.02 billion from supply, and the Osaka/Mendel hard fork set for April 28 adds faster finality. If that growth holds while supply shrinks, both CoinLore and Coinpedia show a path past $10,000.

From $614 that gives holders up to 16x if the bullish BNB price prediction plays out. But early BNB wallets know their real gains came from entering at launch price, not at an $84 billion cap. That history is what draws them to Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction stretches from $671 short term to $10,000 in the bull case, and the network stands stronger than any point since October with 1.57 million tokens just burned. But the biggest BNB returns belong to wallets that entered when the token had no market cap at all. One holder who picked up 1,000 BNB under $1 rode the full cycle and turned that position into over $1 million, and no BNB price prediction at today's $84 billion cap can repeat that.

Those holders spotted an exchange token at ground level with demand pressure wired into every trade, and they committed. Some of them retired off that single decision.

Pepeto runs on that same model at presale pricing, but carries Shiba Inu level fire that BNB never had, and that mix has never appeared before. With the Binance listing locked in and the launch getting closer, this presale price disappears the moment trading opens.

The crypto news this cycle proves that many missed Shiba Inu and BNB because they waited one week too many. This is one of those rare second chances, and entering before the listing could end up being the single best financial move any holder makes this year.

Click Here To Get Pepeto Tokens Before the Binance Listing Opens

FAQs

Can the BNB price reach $10,000?

Coinpedia projects the BNB price prediction between $5,500 and $10,000 by 2030 if network growth and token burns continue. BNB Chain burns over $1 billion per quarter while targeting 20,000 transactions per second through 2026 upgrades.

What makes Pepeto different from other presale tokens right now?

Pepeto combines a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner at a $0.0000001865 entry with 182% staking APY. Over $9.15 million raised with a completed SolidProof audit and confirmed Binance listing separates it from every other active presale.





