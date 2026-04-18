Vigor Boost Gummies Claims Evaluated: The ForceVital Male Enhancement Formula Under Investigation

Largo, FL, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release provides an informational summary of Vigor Boost Gummies based on company product materials and brand-presented descriptions. The purpose of this report is to outline how the product is described, including its ingredient profile, formulation structure, and purchasing framework as currently presented. This content does not represent a third-party product review, independent clinical evaluation, or investigative assessment, but rather a structured informational overview intended for general consumer awareness.

All product details referenced in this report reflect information presented within the brand's own materials at the time of writing. Readers are encouraged to verify current ingredient composition, pricing, and usage guidance directly through the official Vigor Boost website before making any purchasing decisions.

Within the context of this report, the phrase "under investigation" refers to a structured review of publicly available product information for consumer understanding, rather than any regulatory, legal, or clinical investigation.

This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.

If you've been looking into male vitality supplements and Vigor Boost Gummies has come up in your search, you're probably trying to figure out whether the product lines up with what you actually need. That's a fair question — and it's one worth spending a few minutes on before making a decision.

The product is positioned as a gummy-format dietary supplement built around traditional botanicals associated with men's health. It's marketed toward men over 40 who are navigating age-related changes in energy, stamina, and overall wellness. The brand describes the formula as a combination of natural vitality-supporting ingredients designed for daily use.

This overview walks through how the product is presented, what the ingredient label actually discloses, how the formulation structure compares to what published research has examined at the ingredient level, and what details you may want to confirm before ordering.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Vigor Boost offer (official Vigor Boost page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Understanding How Vigor Boost Is Positioned

Vigor Boost is presented as a dietary supplement sold in gummy form, described as a male vitality support formula. According to the company's website, the product is designed to support men's virility, energy, and vitality through a combination of botanical extracts and amino acids.

The product is distributed by LOJA EXPERIENCE LTDA, with a listed business address at 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773. According to the label, the supplement is produced in a GMP facility. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, representing a 30-day supply at the suggested use of one gummy daily.

The Supplement Facts panel lists a proprietary blend totaling 82 mg per serving, which the label states is equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders. The formulation includes eight ingredients: Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine (10 mg), L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract.

Each serving also provides 10 calories, 2 g of total carbohydrate, and 2 g of sugar (including 2 g added sugar). Other ingredients include Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Apple Pectin, Sorbitol Powder, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, and Sodium Citrate Dihydrate.

Ingredient Presentation Across Product Materials: What Consumers Should Know

Product materials reviewed for this report present differing ingredient descriptions across various sections of the Vigor Boost ecosystem. The sales page highlights five featured ingredients — Curcumin-7, L-Citrulline, Tongkat Ali Root, L-Theanine, and Saw Palmetto Extract — accompanied by specific descriptions of what each is intended to support.

However, the actual Supplement Facts panel associated with the product lists a different set of ingredients: Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract.

Certain ingredients highlighted in promotional content may not directly align with those listed in the Supplement Facts panel associated with the product. The Supplement Facts panel represents the standardized on-label ingredient disclosure typically used by consumers when comparing a supplement's listed contents with its promotional materials. Consumers seeking clarity on formulation details are encouraged to confirm the most current ingredient composition directly with the manufacturer prior to purchase.

This overview proceeds based on the ingredients listed on the actual Supplement Facts label.

Vigor Boost Formulation Profile: What the Label Discloses

The Vigor Boost Gummies Supplement Facts panel lists the following per one-gummy serving:

Proprietary Blend: 82 mg (equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders), containing Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine (10 mg), L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract.

Several of these ingredients have been individually discussed in published research for properties related to energy, libido, or general wellness. Here is what available research has examined for each one included on the label.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is one of the more widely studied adaptogens in the supplement space. Published research in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition has examined ashwagandha root extract at dosages typically ranging from 300 to 600 mg daily for effects on stress response, testosterone levels, and physical performance. The Vigor Boost label lists "Ashwagandha Maca Extract" as a combined ingredient, and the individual amount is not disclosed.

Tribulus Terrestris has a long history in traditional medicine systems for male vitality. Published research on tribulus and testosterone levels has produced mixed findings — some studies have noted modest effects on libido and sexual satisfaction, while systematic reviews have generally not found consistent evidence that tribulus significantly raises testosterone levels in healthy men. Dosages in published studies typically range from 250 to 750 mg daily.

L-Arginine is an amino acid involved in the body's production of nitric oxide, which plays a role in vascular function and blood flow. Published research has examined L-Arginine supplementation at dosages typically between 1,500 and 5,000 mg daily for vascular health applications. The amount of L-Arginine within Vigor Boost's 82 mg total proprietary blend is not disclosed.

Horny Goat Weed (Epimedium) contains icariin, a compound that has been discussed in preclinical research for potential effects on phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) activity. While traditional use is well-documented, human clinical evidence for standardized dosing and measurable outcomes remains limited compared to pharmaceutical alternatives studied for similar applications.

Muira Puama and Catuaba are traditional South American botanicals historically used as tonics for male vitality. Published clinical evidence for these ingredients remains limited, with most available information consisting of traditional use documentation and preliminary studies rather than large-scale randomized controlled trials.

Green Tea Extract and Caffeine (10 mg) provide mild stimulant and antioxidant properties. The caffeine content is relatively low — approximately one-tenth of a standard cup of coffee — which is worth noting if caffeine sensitivity is a factor for you.

How the Proprietary Blend Structure Affects What You Can Compare

This is where a practical consideration comes in — one that applies to Vigor Boost and to many supplements in this category.

The total proprietary blend is listed at 82 mg across eight ingredients. Even accounting for the company's notation that 82 mg of extract is equivalent to approximately 567 mg of dry powders, the individual amounts per ingredient remain undisclosed.

This matters because published research on these ingredients typically involves significantly higher individual dosages. For context, ashwagandha studies commonly use 300 to 600 mg daily of standardized root extract. L-Arginine research for vascular support typically uses 1,500 mg or more. Tribulus studies use 250 to 750 mg.

Because the total blend is distributed across multiple ingredients, the individual amounts per ingredient are not disclosed. As a result, direct comparisons to dosages discussed in published research are not possible based on the label alone. This is a common structural limitation of multi-ingredient proprietary blend supplements — not unique to Vigor Boost, but relevant to how you interpret the product's positioning.

A full-disclosure label listing each ingredient with its specific dosage per serving would allow you and your healthcare provider to compare dosages directly against amounts discussed in published studies. Without that transparency, there's no way to confirm or rule out research-level dosing from the label alone.

General Considerations When Evaluating Vigor Boost Gummies

Vigor Boost may align well with people who:

Prefer a gummy-format supplement: Some men find gummies more convenient than capsules or tablets, particularly those who have difficulty swallowing pills or prefer a more approachable daily supplement format.

Are exploring natural botanical options for general wellness: The formulation includes several traditionally used botanicals. Men interested in trying traditional herbal ingredients as part of a broader wellness approach may find the ingredient profile worth looking into further.

Want a low-caffeine option: With only 10 mg of caffeine per serving, Vigor Boost is positioned as a relatively mild stimulant profile compared to many energy-oriented supplements on the market.

Other options may be preferable for people who:

Require transparent individual ingredient dosing: The proprietary blend structure limits the ability to compare ingredient amounts against published research. Men who want to verify research-level dosing for specific ingredients may prefer supplements with full-disclosure labeling.

Are seeking clinically studied finished products: No published clinical study evaluating the finished Vigor Boost Gummies formulation was identified within the materials reviewed for this report. Men who prioritize product-level clinical evidence may want to explore alternatives with published study data.

Need pharmaceutical-level interventions for specific health concerns: Dietary supplements are not intended to replace medical evaluation or prescription treatments. Men experiencing significant health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare provider for appropriate clinical guidance.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Before choosing any male vitality supplement, consider: Have you discussed your specific concerns with a healthcare provider? Do you understand the difference between ingredient-level research and product-level clinical evidence? Are you comfortable with a proprietary blend where individual dosages are not disclosed? Have you confirmed the product's ingredient list against its marketing materials?

Your answers help determine which supplement characteristics matter most for your specific situation.

Product Usage Expectations Based on Brand Materials

The company's website describes Vigor Boost as a daily supplement taken as one gummy per day. Product materials indicate that the formula is designed for consistent daily use and note that users may notice changes over time, though no specific timeline is provided in the Supplement Facts documentation.

Individual timelines depend on factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, and physical activity level. As with all dietary supplements, this product is not a medication, and individual experiences vary. Consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement, particularly if you take prescription medications or manage existing health conditions.

Key Product Considerations: Pricing and Purchase Structure

The product is currently presented in multiple purchasing options, including single and multi-bottle packages. According to the company's website at the time of this report:

A single bottle (30-day supply) is described at $89, plus shipping. A 3-bottle package (90-day supply) is described at $59 per bottle ($177 total) with free U.S. shipping. A 6-bottle package (180-day supply) is described at $49 per bottle ($294 total) with free U.S. shipping.

Multi-bottle purchases are described as including two digital bonus guides. All purchases are presented as one-time payments. Pricing structures and promotional offers may vary over time, and readers are encouraged to confirm the latest availability and terms directly through the official Vigor Boost page by viewing the current Vigor Boost offer (official Vigor Boost page).

Vigor Boost Refund Policy and 60-Day Guarantee

According to the company's published terms, Vigor Boost orders are described as protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. The published policy indicates that consumers who have used the product for at least 30 days and are not satisfied can contact the support team at contact@customercs.com to initiate a refund.

The company's return process is described as requiring all bottles to be sent back (whether empty or not) to the company's Largo, Florida address with a note including full name, email, and order ID. According to the published terms, the company does not cover return shipping costs. Refund processing is described as taking between 5 and 10 business days after the company receives the returned package.

It's worth reviewing the complete refund policy on the official website and holding on to all purchase confirmation details before ordering. Verify current guarantee terms, timeframes, and conditions directly with the company, as these details are subject to change.

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, according to the company's website, Vigor Boost offers customer support through the following channels:

Phone: +1 323-372-9581

Email: contact@customercs.com

Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773

View the current Vigor Boost offer (official Vigor Boost page)

Consumer Verification: What to Confirm Before Ordering

Confirm the ingredient list against marketing materials. Compare the Supplement Facts panel against any ingredient descriptions presented in the company's promotional content. If you notice differences, contacting the company directly for clarification before purchasing is a reasonable step.

Understand proprietary blend structure. The blend format means individual ingredient amounts are not disclosed. If specific dosages matter to your evaluation, asking the manufacturer directly is the most reliable path to clarity.

Separate ingredient-level research from product-level evidence. Individual ingredients may have published research behind them, but those studies examined specific compounds at specific dosages — not Vigor Boost's proprietary formula as a finished product.

Confirm refund terms and process. Verify the 60-day guarantee window, the requirement to use the product for at least 30 days before requesting a refund, and the requirement to return all bottles at your own shipping expense.

Consult your healthcare provider. This is especially important for men taking prescription medications, managing chronic conditions, or concerned about specific health issues. Professional medical guidance should come before any supplement purchase. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

For those who have consulted their healthcare provider and completed their own due diligence, current product details are available by viewing the current Vigor Boost offer (official Vigor Boost page).

Consumer Questions About Vigor Boost Gummies

Is Vigor Boost FDA approved?

Vigor Boost is presented as a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product label states it is produced in a GMP facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

What ingredients are listed on the Vigor Boost label?

According to the Supplement Facts panel, the proprietary blend includes Muira Puama Extract, Ashwagandha Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine (10 mg), L-Arginine, Tribulus Terrestris, and Horny Goat Weed Extract within an 82 mg total blend. Consumers may wish to compare this against ingredient descriptions presented in the company's promotional materials.

Does Vigor Boost contain stimulants?

The formulation includes Green Tea Extract and 10 mg of Caffeine per serving. This is a relatively small amount of caffeine — approximately equivalent to one-tenth of a standard 8 oz cup of coffee. If you have caffeine sensitivity, this is worth factoring into your decision.

What is the Vigor Boost refund process?

According to the published terms, consumers have 60 days from purchase to request a refund after using the product for at least 30 days. All bottles must be sent back to the Largo, Florida address at the consumer's own shipping expense. Processing is described as taking 5 to 10 business days after the company receives the return.

Where is Vigor Boost available?

According to the company's website, the product is available through the official Vigor Boost website.

Summary

Vigor Boost Gummies is presented as a natural male vitality support formula in a gummy format. The formulation includes a proprietary blend of eight botanical extracts and amino acids at a total of 82 mg per serving. Several of these ingredients have been discussed in published research at the individual compound level, though published research on these ingredients often involves specific dosage ranges that are not directly disclosed within the proprietary blend structure.

Product materials present differing ingredient descriptions across the sales page and the Supplement Facts panel. Consumers seeking clarity on formulation details are encouraged to confirm the most current ingredient composition directly with the manufacturer.

The company describes a 60-day refund guarantee (with a 30-day minimum use requirement), one-time purchase pricing starting at $49 per bottle for the 6-bottle package, and states that the product is manufactured under GMP standards.

This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Vigor Boost is presented as a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Vigor Boost or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current Vigor Boost offer (official Vigor Boost page).

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Vigor Boost is presented as a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Vigor Boost or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website and general research context.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Vigor Boost website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Vigor Boost and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Product Claims Disclaimer: All product features, specifications, ingredient descriptions, and formulation details referenced in this report are sourced from the company's publicly available product materials and have not been independently verified by the publisher.