ThinkCareBelieve: Week 65 of President Trump’s Second Term Leading America to Greatness

Washington, DC, April 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in Week 65 of the Trump Administration's Second Term in Office, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they occur since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at:

https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/04/18/week-65-of-president-trumps-second-term-leading-america-to-greatness/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) What new innovative treatment for PTSD and addiction is being fast-tracked?

2) How is President Trump commemorating the Bible next week?

3) What kind of crisis is Europe facing and what can it do to prevent it?

4) What is the Anti-Fraud Task Force preparing everyone for?

5) Why are more Members of Congress resigning and why are more resignations expected?

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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