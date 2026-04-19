Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Project Announces More Than $9.2M Raised While XRP Price Prediction Points To $10

Dubai, UAE, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announced crossing the $9.2M mark, a raise that proves the high belief behind this project. While the presale nears its end, as the CoinMarketCap preview page went live, a Binance listing lines up right after, and the timing cannot be missed. While the market sat flat and small investors stepped aside, Pepeto kept filling faster than any presale this cycle, pulling in whale wallets that normally stay only in top ten coins. The entire crypto market has turned bullish, and XRP with a bullish XRP price prediction pointing to $10, is one of the large coins leading the move. Below is what analysts see on the XRP price prediction and why Pepeto pulls capital faster than any presale today.

Crypto News: Pepeto Raised Amount Announcement While The XRP Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

Pepeto’s fast raise, hinting at the full sale of the project, comes at a perfect timing. The project is predicted to launch in the perfect moment. A bull cycle is forming, and anyone who lived the last one knows the rule. Positions built right before it starts, rewards the most. XRP is one of the leading signals of this Bull Run, as Standard Chartered puts an $8 target on XRP price for 2026 if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate, and a 24/7 Wall St report mapped the case for $5 to $10 if Ripple also wins its Fed master account, placing XRP inside U.S. payment systems.

XRP trades around $1.43 per CoinMarketCap, up 6% this week, outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum, while the XRP price previously touched $1.51 on April 17, its strongest daily close since February. Spot XRP ETFs took in $55.2 million last week, the best haul since January, with cumulative inflows over $1.27 billion. The token sits above its 200-day EMA for the first time this year, and whale wallets have bought 11 million XRP per day over the last 30 days.



The XRP price prediction looks bullish on the surface, but a 7x move from $1.43 to $10 is strong for a large coin like XRP. while history proves investments made in high potential tokens on presale, before they hit any Exchange, deliver much more than any large cap during Bull cycle.

That is how the smartest investors build winning portfolios. Buying large caps for the steady upside and add asymmetric play in presales, because the presale is the move that turns a small buy into life-changing money. Pepeto tops the presale feed in crypto news right now, and a look at what is built behind it shows why.

Pepeto Raises $9.2M with Full AI Driven DeFi Exchange

Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange powered by AI-driven contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade that clears after launch routes fees back to the earliest holders. SolidProof completed a full audit across every smart contract before the presale opened. The XRP price prediction depends on regulatory wins and network upgrades still years from finishing. The momentum behind Pepeto comes from three completed products moving into a live launch now.

A strong portfolio needs one high-upside position that can change everything, and Pepeto is shaping up as the cleanest pick this cycle. The Dogecoin parallel is why whales are moving at this pace, since the viral momentum behind Pepeto tracks the same curve that minted early DOGE millionaires. Talk on X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps feeding the fire, and a former Binance executive on the Pepeto team lifts the hype into real conviction.

Dogecoin produced fortunes for early buyers without shipping a single product. Pepeto carries that same viral weight plus a working exchange that keeps buying pressure rising long after launch. A multi-year forecast on large coins like XRP feels slow to whales watching Pepeto ready to deliver the same returns in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto news confirms the bull cycle, and the XRP price prediction makes one thing clear. Large coins like XRP cannot deliver the returns Pepeto is built to hand out this cycle. XRP made millionaires of early buyers when entries were cheap. At today's XRP price and market cap, it cannot repeat that run. Pepeto still has a presale entry open, and that should stop every serious investor.

Investors entering today are spotting a rare opportunity, set to deliver the same kind of return that Dogecoin handed to every early holder, and the crypto news reports are filled with traders who made overnight wealth from exactly this kind of setups. But crypto never rewards the late comers, and such opportunities don’t last for long. And the catch with Pepeto is how fast the window is closing, with the high demand the project is experiencing, the launch sits days away, not months, and the entry price is vanishing faster than anything this market has ever seen.

Click Here To Buy Pepeto Ahead Of The Binance Listing

FAQs

What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $8 on XRP if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate. 24/7 Wall St projects $5 to $10 if Ripple also wins its Federal Reserve master account.

Does Pepeto ship real products or is the presale only hype?

Pepeto built a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, and an AI contract scanner, all audited by SolidProof. The presale has raised $9.21 million with 182% APY staking live for holders.



