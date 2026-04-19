Fedora Pharmaceuticals Presentations at 2026 ESCMID Highlight Safety and Potent Bactericidal Activity of FPI-2119

EDMONTON, Alberta , April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the development of drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, is presenting a full suite of preclinical findings from the company’s lead candidate, FPI-2119 at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Congress (ESCMID) in Munich, Germany. Presentations at ESCMID are authored by Fedora as well as collaborators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, JMI Laboratories (Part of Element), Indiana University, and Pharmacology Discovery Services (a Eurofins Discovery Partner Lab).

ESCMID presentations will highlight the candidate’s activity against some of the most difficult-to-treat Gram-negative infections, including respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, and high-mortality nosocomial infections. Many of these pathogens are in the high-priority category in the World Health Organization (WHO) Bacterial Priority Pathogens List (BPPL) due to the public health challenges they present and the limited treatment options available.

“For decades, the medical community has relied on antibiotics to ensure the effective treatment of both hospitalized patients and those with community-acquired infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs),” explained Karen Bush, Ph.D., Indiana University professor emerita and member of the Fedora scientific advisory board. “Research into new antibacterial agents is very limited in spite of the fact that pathogens continue to evolve new resistance mechanisms. Every year increasing treatment failures occur to previously reliable antibacterial agents. This puts hospital patients and the greater community at serious risk of succumbing to infections that were once easily treatable. The data being presented at ESCMID show that FPI-2119 has the potential to become a valuable tool to fight today’s infectious diseases.”

Fedora’s poster presentations at ESCMID highlight the following findings from preclinical studies of FPI-2119:

Concentration-dependent bactericidal activity and low frequency of resistance against Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Poster 2568)

(Poster 2568) Maintenance of activity against Escherichia coli strains carrying a broad range of potent β-lactamase encoding genes, confirming its stability in the presence of this resistance mechanism (Poster 2580)

strains carrying a broad range of potent β-lactamase encoding genes, confirming its stability in the presence of this resistance mechanism (Poster 2580) Activity against a collection of bacterial isolates, including resistant strains of Campylobacter , Salmonella , and Shigella , as well as Haemophilus influenzae and Moraxella catarrhalis , which are commonly associated with intestinal and respiratory tract infections (Poster 2581)

, , and , as well as and , which are commonly associated with intestinal and respiratory tract infections (Poster 2581) Potency against all strains of N. gonorrhoeae including six that are resistant to penicillin, tetracycline, and ciprofloxacin, three of which exhibit reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone (Poster 2583)

including six that are resistant to penicillin, tetracycline, and ciprofloxacin, three of which exhibit reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone (Poster 2583) No measurable cardiotoxicity and clean off-target safety profile (Poster 2599)

Potency at comparable or lower concentrations than cefepime to treat multidrug-resistant strains of P. aeruginosa , E. coli , and Klebsiella pneumoniae (Poster 2601)

, , and (Poster 2601) Statistically significant and dose-dependent reductions in bacterial burden in bladder and kidney in a mouse model of complicated UTI (Poster 2643)

Half-life and plasma concentrations predictive of BID (twice a day) or QD (once a day) dosing in humans (Poster 2801)

“Our first pipeline candidate, nacubactam, is a β-lactamase inhibitor with the potential to restore bactericidal activity to β-lactam antibiotics,” stated Christopher Micetich, chief executive officer and founder of Fedora Pharmaceuticals. “FPI-2119, our second candidate, is a potent antibiotic with the potential to treat infections caused by pathogens that produce β-lactamases. Together, these candidates offer innovative strategies to address the urgent need to treat resistant infections.”

About FPI-2119

FPI-2119, a first-in-kind derivative of the lactivicin class, is in development for the treatment of Gram-negative infections. As a non-β-lactam antibiotic, FPI-2119 lacks the classical ring structure that defines that class. It is therefore not expected to be susceptible to β-lactamases, a resistance mechanism bacteria have developed to thwart β-lactam antibiotics such as cefepime. FPI-2119 has demonstrated a broad spectrum of activity against multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, Enterobacterales, and other clinically significant pathogens. Target indications include complicated hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (cHABP/cVABP), complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), and complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

About Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotech founded in 2011 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel antimicrobial drugs to tackle antibiotic resistance (AMR). With a strong pipeline and expert scientific team, Fedora’s mission is to deliver solutions that impact global health. Fedora’s most advanced candidate is nacubactam, a Phase 3-ready β-lactamase inhibitor being advanced with partner, Meiji Seika. Fedora holds key US rights to nacubactam. Fedora is seeking development partners for nacubactam in the US. For more information, please visit www.fedorapharma.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood catastrophic diseases. From cancer to life-threatening blood disorders, neurological conditions, and infectious diseases, St. Jude is dedicated to advancing cures and means of prevention through groundbreaking research and compassionate care. Through global collaborations and innovative science, St. Jude is working to ensure that every child, everywhere, has the best chance at a healthy future. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine, or contact St. Jude at media@stjude.org.