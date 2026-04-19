UnifyDrive to Showcase Full NAS Lineup and Debut PixelMob Creator's Companion Prototype at NAB Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnifyDrive will exhibit at NAB Show 2026 (Las Vegas Convention Center, April 19–22) with its complete product range and the first public appearance of PixelMob, a new sub-brand purpose-built for photographers and video creators.

PixelMob is what UnifyDrive calls a "Creator's Companion" — a palm-sized device with a touchscreen, NVMe SSD storage, on-board AI, and a six-layer data security architecture designed to close the gap between camera shutter and first verified backup. Attendees will be able to handle a working engineering prototype and watch live demonstrations of how PixelMob helps creators to increase workflow efficiency.

The six security layers span streaming checksum verification during transfer, write-after-read on-disk integrity checks, RAID 1 mirroring, continuous SMART health monitoring, synchronous dual-location writes, and AES-256 encrypted cloud backup. Each session generates an exportable verification report suitable as commercial delivery proof.

Beyond storage, PixelMob includes AI assistant photo culling, HDMI field monitoring and recording, tethered camera control with automated focus stacking and HDR, voice-controlled color grading via an on-device language model, and Campfire — an ad-hoc wireless hotspot for zero-app photo sharing. PixelMob products can back up directly to UnifyDrive NAS devices, creating a seamless field-to-studio pipeline within one ecosystem.

"Photographers don't need another place to put files. They need to know, with certainty, that the files got there intact," said Bin Yuan, Founder of UnifyDrive. "There is always a gap between the perfect shot and a job delivered. That's why we build PixelMob."

All four shipping UnifyDrive products will also be available for hands-on demonstration: the UT2 portable NAS ($599, 306g, dual NVMe, one-tap SD/CFexpress backup), the UP6 all-in-one connectivity hub ($1,599, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 6-inch touchscreen, 48TB all-flash, dual Thunderbolt 4, 10GbE), the UC450 Pro desktop powerhouse ($1,499, Intel Ultra 225H, Arc 130T GPU, 152TB+ expansion, dual Thunderbolt 4), and the UC250 family data center ($399, Intel N150, 76TB, whisper-quiet 24dB).

ABOUT UNIFYDRIVE

UnifyDrive is a Shenzhen-based hardware company building a tiered NAS ecosystem — from the 306-gram UT2 to the UC450 Pro — unified by UDOS, a operating system with AI-powered media management, Docker/VM support, and cross-device sync. PixelMob is UnifyDrive's sub-brand for professional imaging workflows. More at unifydrive.com and pixelmob.ai/about.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mars Wang, Marketing Manager

marswang@unifydrive.com

unifydrive.com | pixelmob.ai/about

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LEgW_ht0IWmrk-0Q10k2CdIFVfPCbueD?usp=sharing

Note to editors: Product images, brand assets, and spec sheets are available in the press kit. The PixelMob unit shown at NAB is an engineering prototype; design and specifications may change before production.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee4e644-ff15-43ec-bd7d-919d33f927d5