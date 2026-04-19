NexoraEX Expands SEPA-Based Infrastructure to Support Euro-Denominated Digital Asset Access in Europe

Lodz, Poland, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexoraEX.com today announced the expansion of its SEPA-integrated infrastructure aimed at improving access to euro-denominated digital asset transactions across European markets. The development reflects ongoing efforts to align digital asset access mechanisms with established regional payment systems and evolving regulatory expectations.

The platform utilizes the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) network to facilitate bank-based transaction flows, enabling users in participating countries to engage with digital asset markets using familiar financial rails. By focusing on euro-based settlement, NexoraEX addresses operational friction often associated with cross-border payments and currency conversion.

A core component of the infrastructure is a non-custodial transaction model, under which purchased digital assets are delivered directly to user-controlled external wallets. This approach is designed to reduce intermediary exposure and align with broader industry trends toward increased user control and transparency in asset handling.

According to company data, the platform has seen steady uptake across multiple European jurisdictions, supported by demand for payment methods that integrate with domestic banking systems. NexoraEX reports that its SEPA-based transaction framework has contributed to simplified onboarding processes and more predictable settlement timelines for users operating within the eurozone.

The expansion comes amid continued development of the European regulatory landscape for digital assets, including frameworks aimed at enhancing transparency, consumer protection, and operational accountability. NexoraEX states that its infrastructure is designed with consideration for these developments, supporting a compliance-aware approach to platform operations.

Looking ahead, the company is evaluating additional enhancements to its infrastructure, including expanded payment integrations and further optimization of transaction processing systems, with the objective of maintaining alignment with European financial practices.

Support operations run on a 24/7 basis. The company's support team handles technical issues, account queries, and transaction-related questions around the clock. Platform data suggests that this continuous availability is aimed at reducing resolution times for users operating across different European time zones.

About NexoraEX.com

NexoraEX.com is a European-based digital asset infrastructure provider headquartered in Lodz, Poland. The company focuses on facilitating euro-denominated access to digital assets through SEPA-integrated payment systems, with an emphasis on non-custodial transaction models and streamlined user experience.

Company Details

Company Name: NexoraEX

Email Address: support@nexoraex.com

Company Website: https://nexoraex.com