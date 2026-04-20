Wellness Gifts on the Rise: Levoit Sees Strong Demand Ahead of Mother’s Day





SYDNEY, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mother’s Day nears in Australia, gifting is shifting toward practical, wellness-focused choices centered on long-term value. A leading U.S.-based air purification brand, Levoit , is tapping into this trend by highlighting accessible home air quality solutions that support healthier everyday living.

Australians are placing greater emphasis on healthier home environments, with gifting preferences moving beyond traditional categories such as flowers and chocolates. Instead, wellness-led products that contribute to comfort and sleep quality are gaining traction as more meaningful alternatives.

Levoit says this reflects a broader change in how Australians approach gifting.

“Mother’s Day gifting is becoming more intentional, with people looking for ways to support long-term wellbeing at home,” said Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific at VeSync, the parent company of Levoit.

“We’re seeing growing interest in air purifiers that help create a cleaner and more comfortable home environment.”

Why Air Purifiers Make a Thoughtful Gift

Quality air purifiers are gaining popularity as gifts that offer lasting, practical value by improving indoor air quality and helping create a cleaner home environment that supports comfort, easier breathing, and better sleep.

Levoit’s air purifier range is designed to suit a variety of household needs with a focus on performance and ease of use.





Core Mini is a compact, lightweight option at around 1kg, suitable for smaller spaces and flexible use around the home.







Core 300S is designed for bedrooms, operating at ultra-quiet levels as low as 24dB to support a more comfortable sleep environment.

Core 400S provides stronger purification for larger shared spaces, helping reduce common indoor air concerns such as dust and allergens.







Core 600S is engineered for open-plan living, delivering high-performance air purification for larger areas where consistent air quality is important.

Across this range, Levoit integrates advanced HEPA filtration designed to capture fine airborne particles, paired with intuitive controls for everyday convenience.

Mother’s Day Gifts for Less

Levoit products are available across major online retailers in Australia, including JB Hi-Fi , Harvey Norman , and Amazon .

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the brand is offering up to 25% off on Amazon , alongside bundle savings of up to $160 on its official website , starting 20 April.

To learn more, visit Levoit’s official website , Amazon store, or social media channels.



Media Contact

Contact Person: Levoit Marketing Team

Email: pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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