SQRIL Expands to Africa with Launch of Stablecoin-to-Fiat QR Payments and Mobile Money Integration in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SQRIL, the leading cross-border QR code payment infrastructure for emerging markets, today announced its official expansion into Africa. Starting today, SQRIL’s API enables users to perform seamless stablecoin-to-fiat QR code transactions across Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa, marking a major leap in financial interoperability for the continent.

Building on its dominant presence in Southeast Asia and Latin America, SQRIL is now bridging the gap between global digital assets and Africa’s most robust payment rails. For the first time, digital wallets and neobanks can empower their users to pay local merchants using USD stablecoins (such as USDT) by scanning national QR standards or utilizing existing mobile money till systems.

Bridging Web3 with Africa’s Leading Payment Rails

Africa’s payment landscape is unique, defined by the massive adoption of mobile money and rapid QR code standardization. SQRIL’s expansion introduces two critical features for the region:

Scan-to-Pay QR Payments: Users can instantly scan local QR codes to pay merchants, with SQRIL managing the real-time conversion from stablecoins to local fiat (TZS, KES, or ZAR).

Users can instantly scan local QR codes to pay merchants, with SQRIL managing the real-time conversion from stablecoins to local fiat (TZS, KES, or ZAR). Manual Till Integration: Recognizing the prevalence of mobile money ecosystems like M-Pesa, SQRIL now supports manual till number entry. Users can type in a merchant’s till or paybill number and settle the transaction using their stablecoin balance, providing total coverage even where physical QR codes are not present yet.





A New Standard for Global Liquidity

"Africa represents one of the world's fastest-growing markets for stablecoin utility," said Malcolm Weed, Founder & CEO of SQRIL. "By integrating stablecoins directly into the local fabric of mobile money and QR codes in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa, we are removing the final barriers for digital asset holders to 'pay like a local' across the continent."

With backing from the Plan B VC Fund (Tether & Fulgur Ventures), SQRIL continues to scale its mission to make instant, blockchain-powered payments a daily reality for millions.

About SQRIL

SQRIL (pronounced "squirrel") is a fintech startup providing a global cross-border QR code payment switch. By connecting stablecoin liquidity with national banking and mobile money networks, SQRIL enables seamless retail payments in emerging markets.

SQRIL’s Global Coverage Now Includes:

Africa: Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa

Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa Asia: Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia

Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia





For more information, visit www.sqril.io or contact info@sqril.io.