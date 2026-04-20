Humana, Inc. Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Social Security Numbers, Medical Claims, and Patient Account Data

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Humana, Inc. data breach. Humana discovered unauthorized access to certain internal systems on September 29, 2025, linked to a vendor’s Oracle software vulnerability.

What Happened

On September 29, 2025, Humana learned of unauthorized access to certain internal systems in August 2025, caused by a vendor’s software vulnerability. Humana initiated an investigation, contained the incident, enhanced security safeguards, and worked with Oracle to address the vulnerability. Humana reported that a review of the affected files found that certain personal information was involved.

Information Exposed

Affected data may include names, Humana identification or other patient account numbers, Social Security numbers, medical billing/claims information, dates of service, provider names, and other health insurance information. Humana has indicated that there is no current evidence of identity theft or misuse of Humana accounts arising from this incident.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Humana may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Humana breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly, and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Humana incident, and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Humana, Inc.

Humana Inc. is a major U.S. health insurer specializing in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other targeted coverage plans.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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