Douce Vallée Expands B2B Operations with Bespoke Corporate Gifting and Event Dessert Services in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douce Vallée today announced the expansion of its brand presence with a dedicated focus on bespoke corporate gifting and event dessert services. Operating out of its licensed food manufacturing facility in Kwun Tong, the artisan brand is broadening its scope to deliver comprehensive, high-end dessert experiences tailored specifically for B2B clients, weddings, and large-scale brand events.





Established in 2020, Douce Vallée has built a strong reputation for merging French aesthetics with meaningful storytelling through its handcrafted chocolates and pastries. The newly expanded business division translates this exact philosophy into customized commercial solutions. The brand's expanded service menu now includes the curation of sophisticated Party Dessert Corners for weddings and corporate functions, ensuring a premium visual and culinary experience for guests.

Additionally, Douce Vallée is rolling out customized corporate gifting solutions. This includes tailored festive gift boxes designed specifically for Mid-Autumn Festival, Christmas, New Year, and general corporate client appreciation. The brand also caters to highly personalized, small-batch requests, such as bespoke graduation treats and customized farewell gifts.

This commercial expansion is spearheaded by Head Chocolatier Ziv Leung, who brings 18 years of professional pastry and dessert experience to the helm. Having studied Western cuisine at the Chinese Culinary Institute before training under a French pastry executive chef, Ziv applies rigorous, institutional-grade standards to the brand’s expanded output. Whether producing daily fresh handmade cookies, delicate French pastries, or high-volume corporate chocolate orders, the team maintains strict control over ingredient selection, temperature precision, and refined visual design using premium French cocoa.

"Our core belief is that chocolate isn’t just dessert—it’s the beginning of a story," said Ziv Leung, Founder and Head Chocolatier of Douce Vallée. "By expanding our focus into corporate gifting and events, we are simply helping brands and couples tell their own unique stories through craftsmanship and taste."

Corporate event planners, brands, and soon-to-be-weds seeking bespoke dessert services, custom handmade cookies, or personalized gifting solutions are encouraged to explore the brand's offerings at https://doucevallee.store .

About Douce Vallée

Founded in 2020 and based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong, Douce Vallée is an artisan chocolate and French dessert brand led by Head Chocolatier Ziv Leung. Operating from a government-licensed food manufacturing facility, the brand is dedicated to presenting the purest flavors through fully handcrafted processes and premium ingredients. Douce Vallée specializes in customized B2B corporate gifting, elegant festive gift boxes, and bespoke dessert corner solutions for weddings and brand events.

Media Contact

Ziv Leung

Phone: +85291010004

Email: cs@doucevalleedv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f6f8359-7284-48d1-b322-6a34d9313db0