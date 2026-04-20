A subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS sold an office building at Menulio 11 in Vilnius

On 17.04.2026, the fund’s 100% subsidiary EfTEN Menulio UAB entered into a sales agreement with Mėnulio 11 turtas, UAB (registration number with the Lithuanian Register of Legal Entities 307597298) and sold the investment property at Menulio 11 in Vilnius, at €600 thousand euros above the balance sheet value. EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS acquired the property on 1 January 2023 through a merger with EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, whose subsidiary EfTEN Menulio UAB had originally purchased it in 2015 for €5.8 million. The project's IRR over its entire holding period, measured from the initial investment, is 14% per annum.The parties have agreed that the exact terms of the transaction will be confidential. The transaction is planned to be completed on 24 April 2026.

The transaction is not considered to be significant according to the section "Requirements for issuers" of the rules and regulations of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

The book value of this investment is 2,01 % of the total volume of consolidated real estate investments of the fund.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used as equity for the Fund’s new investments in future.



Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

Email: viljar.arakas@eften.ee