Switzerland, 20th April 2026

Trifork Group AG

Press Release

Trifork Announces New Board Members to Advance Product-Led Growth and AI Strategy

At the Annual General Meeting held Friday, Trifork Group AG announced the election of Anja Monrad as Chairperson and Danny Lange as a member of the Board of Directors.

The appointments reflect Trifork’s continued focus on strengthening its strategic, commercial, and technological capabilities as the company scales internationally. Trifork’s ambition is to lead as a product-driven technology company that takes full ownership of solving customers’ most complex challenges end-to-end. As part of this strategy, the company is scaling its product business while strengthening its role as a long-term partner delivering measurable outcomes in mission-critical environments. Artificial intelligence is central to this approach, with a focus on embedding secure, production-ready AI into core systems built on trusted data, resilient architectures, and strong governance, ensuring real operational impact for customers.

Anja Monrad brings extensive international leadership experience from the global IT industry, with a strong track record in driving growth, leading transformational change, and expanding businesses across multiple markets.

“With a clear strategic direction and a strong focus on expanding its product business to drive scalability, enabling customers to accelerate meaningful AI adoption, and supporting the development of digital sovereignty in Europe, Trifork is at a uniquely exciting point in its journey. I am therefore truly excited to join the Board and contribute with my international commercial experience to support this next phase of growth.”

– Anja Monrad, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Trifork Group AG

Danny Lange contributes deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced technology innovation. He has held senior leadership roles at several of the world’s leading technology companies, including Google, Unity, Uber, Amazon, and Microsoft.

“I have been on the GOTO stage talking about the future of AI more than once, and you can tell a lot about a company by the questions its developers ask. Trifork’s were the right ones. Joining the Board now is a chance to help build something at the moment agentic AI starts to redraw the map of enterprise software.”

- Danny Lange, member of the Board of Directors, Trifork Group AG



Jørn Larsen, Founder & CEO of Trifork Group, comments:

“We are very pleased to welcome Anja Monrad as Chairperson and Danny Lange as a member of the Board of Directors. Anja’s strong commercial leadership and international experience, combined with Danny’s deep expertise in AI and advanced technologies, will further strengthen the Board as we continue to grow and develop Trifork.”

“Both bring highly relevant perspectives that align closely with our strategic priorities, and I look forward to working with them in the next phase of Trifork’s journey.”

At the same time, Julie Galbo and Maria Hjorth stepped down from the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting.

Julie Galbo and Maria Hjorth have served on the Board for nearly six years, including throughout Trifork’s IPO, and have played an important role in the company’s development. During their tenure, Trifork has nearly doubled its revenue and EBITDA.

Jørn Larsen comments:

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Julie Galbo and Maria Hjorth for their significant contributions and strong commitment to Trifork over the past years. They have been instrumental in supporting the company’s development and growth, and we are very grateful for their efforts.”

For further information, please contact.

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO

mki@trifork.com

+45 31 53 65 79

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