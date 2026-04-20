Flow Traders appoints Frank Drouet as CEO Asia-Pacific to support regional expansion



Amsterdam, the Netherlands — Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces a leadership update in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With immediate effect, Frank Drouet is appointed Chief Executive Officer Flow Traders APAC and joins the firm’s Executive Committee (ExCo).

Frank Drouet brings more than three decades of experience in global financial markets, with deep expertise across equity derivatives, volatility trading and institutional markets. Frank spent more than 30 years at Société Générale in various global and regional leadership positions in Trading. He held positions as Global head of Volatility Trading, Head of Equities and Derivatives APAC and Head of Global Markets. More recently, Frank was Deputy Head of Global Markets at Crédit Agricole. He has extensive experience in APAC, having spent 20 years in Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Flow Traders CEO Thomas Spitz said:

“This appointment is an important step in supporting our strategic expansion in APAC. We are committed to accelerating our activities across the region. Having recently launched operations to begin actively trading China markets, APAC remains a key opportunity for Flow Traders. Strengthening our regional leadership and counterparty relationships enables us to further enhance our institutional-grade service offerings across both traditional financial and digital asset markets.”

Frank Drouet added:

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO for Asia-Pacific. Over the past three decades in the financial sector, I have had the privilege of working across diverse markets and cultures that make this region so dynamic. APAC stands at the forefront of global growth and innovation, and I am excited to lead the Flow Traders team in capturing the opportunities ahead. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place, deepening our counterparty relationships, and driving sustainable value for our stakeholders across the region."

Fabian Rijlaarsdam is appointed Chief Operating Officer APAC. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for the operational execution of our expansion plans in the region. Together with the teams, he will strengthen global operational excellence, alignment and accelerated project execution.

As part of the updated APAC leadership structure, Ken Han, currently Head of Institutional Sales & Trading APAC, is appointed Chief Commercial Officer APAC. In this new role, he will have responsibility for all APAC sales and relationship activities across both traditional finance and digital assets, ensuring a more integrated and commercial approach.

Contact Details

Media

Eliza de Waard

Phone: +31 6 27357983

Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders’ role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.



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