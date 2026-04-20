Schneider Electric and Deloitte collaborate to drive AI-enabled digital transformation across industrial operations

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, and Deloitte, a leading professional services organization, today announced a collaboration to help customers and clients — from manufacturers and industrial operators to data center and infrastructure leaders — modernize end-to-end processes across all of their business operations and unlock new opportunities.

Today’s organizations are facing unprecedented pressure to scale enterprise-wide operations efficiently while maintaining cost control, yet many continue to rely on outdated practices that limit their ability to adapt, innovate, and compete in fast-moving markets. This is especially acute in asset-intensive industries, where the convergence of AI, IT/OT conversion integration, and digital platforms is reshaping what’s possible. Facing these challenges and capitalizing on opportunities requires more than technology alone: enterprises need clear strategies, proven methodologies, and trusted ecosystems to drive lasting operational excellence.

To help organizations achieve enterprise-wide transformation to compete in the digital era, Schneider Electric and Deloitte are teaming up to bring together Deloitte’s IndustryAdvantage™ experience, Ascend™ services delivery platform, strategy, people, process and technology transformation and Schneider Electric’s domain expertise and purpose-built, AI-enabled OT and software technology.

Together, the two organizations will help clients:

Modernize industrial operations with tested IT/OT integration and end-to-end digital transformation

Break free from siloed, legacy systems and better leverage open, software-defined automation platforms

Integrate AI and advanced analytics to accelerate time to value and increase business impact

Build adaptive, future-ready operations that drive efficiency and resilience

Drive change throughout the organization to encourage adoption and modernization



“Organizations know they need to transform, but many lack a roadmap that unites business strategy with the right digital and OT foundation,” said Gwenaelle Huet, Executive Vice President, Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “By combining our technology leadership with Deloitte’s experience in driving operational excellence and enterprise-wide change, we are giving customers the tools they need to move forward with speed and confidence.”

Ajai Vasudevan, Global Smart Operations Leader, Deloitte, said: “True digital transformation is about far more than deploying new tools; it demands a reinvention of how an organization competes and grows. Deloitte brings the reach and rigor to lead that change end-to-end, across every layer of the enterprise. Paired with Schneider Electric’s OT expertise and AI-enabled industrial technology, this collaboration offers clients new ways to transform and provides the operational precision needed to make it real."

This collaboration marks a major step toward enabling organizations to innovate faster, operate more sustainably, and scale smarter — not years from now, but today.

At their respective booths at Hannover Messe 2026, Schneider Electric (Hall 13, Stand C34) and Deloitte (Hall 15, Stand E75) will demonstrate solutions advancing the next generation of manufacturing.

Press contact: media.relations@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.



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As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

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