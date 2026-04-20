OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

20 April 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 706,075 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





13 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,289 48,860 14,463 6,568 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 548.50p 548.00p 548.50p 548.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 543.00p 543.50p 543.50p 543.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 545.91p 545.93p 545.92p 545.96p







14 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,555 54,556 15,598 7,334 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 556.50p 556.50p 557.00p 556.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 548.50p 548.50p 549.50p 552.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 554.27p 554.26p 554.28p 554.45p







15 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,471 54,482 15,578 7,346 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 561.00p 560.50p 561.00p 557.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 554.00p 554.00p 554.00p 553.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 555.79p 555.81p 555.77p 555.76p







16 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,506 55,014 15,720 7,410 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 564.00p 564.00p 564.00p 564.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 553.50p 553.50p 553.50p 553.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 558.98p 558.97p 558.94p 558.92p







17 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,910 55,118 15,107 7,190 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 568.50p 568.50p 569.00p 568.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 552.00p 552.00p 552.00p 552.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 559.72p 559.73p 559.84p 559.90p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 350,315,592 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 350,315,592.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.



Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment