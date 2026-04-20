OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
20 April 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459



OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 13 April 2026 to 17 April 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 706,075 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


13 April 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased60,28948,86014,4636,568
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)548.50p548.00p548.50p548.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)543.00p543.50p543.50p543.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)545.91p545.93p545.92p545.96p



14 April 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased67,55554,55615,5987,334
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)556.50p556.50p557.00p556.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)548.50p548.50p549.50p552.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)554.27p554.26p554.28p554.45p



15 April 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased67,47154,48215,5787,346
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)561.00p560.50p561.00p557.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)554.00p554.00p554.00p553.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)555.79p555.81p555.77p555.76p



16 April 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased67,50655,01415,7207,410
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)564.00p564.00p564.00p564.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)553.50p553.50p553.50p553.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)558.98p558.97p558.94p558.92p



17 April 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased62,91055,11815,1077,190
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)568.50p568.50p569.00p568.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)552.00p552.00p552.00p552.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)559.72p559.73p559.84p559.90p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 350,315,592 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 350,315,592.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment


Attachments

2026.04.17_OSBG Buyback Fills
GlobeNewswire

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