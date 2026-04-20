KBC Group: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA

Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2025 financial report of KBC IFIMA
| Source: KBC Groep KBC Groep
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2025 financial report of KBC IFIMA
Regulated information – 1 April 2026, 7.30 a.m. Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com: 2025 annual report of KBC Group...Read More
(Art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations) Summary of the notification(s) KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency...Read More