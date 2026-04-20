Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 4 February 2026.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 13 February 2026 to 15 January 2027.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,971,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 19,600,000 shares, of which up to 7,920,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 13 February 2026 to 15 May 2026, and up to 11,680,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 May 2026 to 15 January 2027.

On 15 April 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 444,297 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 357.8681 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 15 April 2026 444,297 357.8681 158,999,723 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)



1,068,721



297.5516



317,999,694 Total buy-backs under the programme 1,513,018 315.2635 476,999,417





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,867,299 own shares, corresponding to 2.54% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor’s disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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