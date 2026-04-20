Makko launches AI-powered 2D game studio with over 40,000 game assets created in Beta

SEATTLE, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makko AI, Inc., today announced that its AI-powered 2D game studio is live at makko.ai , following a beta period focused on product quality and creator feedback. Makko helps anyone turn a game idea into cohesive 2D art assets and playable prototypes without traditional drawing, animation, or coding workflows.

Makko used the data gathered during beta to inform the creation of Collections, an AI-driven art studio that allows users to create every asset they need to create a 2D video game. Collections, along with our AI Code Studio, allow users to create a universe from simple conversations and then quickly use the assets created in playable game prototypes.

“Makko assumes human-in-the-loop where you want to be: AI models assist; creators stay in control. That principle shapes every feature. Collections applies it by letting users steer cohesive, production-quality game assets in a fraction of the time of a typical manual pipeline,” said Jeremy Bird, CEO and co-founder of Makko.

Why it matters

Most aspiring game makers can describe what they want but struggle to produce consistent, production-ready art across characters, environments, props, and UI. Makko combines AI-assisted asset generation with workflows aimed at visual consistency, including collections and style inheritance, so creators spend less time stitching together incompatible tools.

Product Hunt

Makko will launch on Product Hunt on April 20, 2026. New customers can use promo code ProductHunt at checkout on makko.ai for 15% off their first month for a limited time aligned with that launch.

About Makko

Makko is an AI-powered 2D game studio that helps creators turn ideas into cohesive assets and playable prototypes in one integrated workflow. The team brings operator-level experience from Amazon, Twitch, EA, Nintendo, and PAX. Learn more at makko.ai .

Makko product FAQ

What is Makko?

Makko is an AI-powered 2D game studio: creators use it to generate cohesive 2D game assets and work toward playable prototypes in one workflow, without relying on traditional drawing, animation, and coding pipelines.

Who is it for?

Professional artists, indie game developers, non-technical creators with game ideas, hobbyists, aspiring indies, and small teams that need faster, more consistent 2D art production and rapid prototyping.

How is this different from other AI game studios, code generators, and art studios?

Makko is built around game production: multiple asset types, consistency across project contexts and projects, and a path to playable output.

What do you mean by “exiting beta”?

Exiting beta represents the first of many customer-facing launches. In the 7 months since team formation, Makko has evolved from a prototyping studio with a sprite sheet generator into a 2D game studio where a user can create all the 2D assets they need to create a video game, consistently, in one spot, and then quickly prototype those assets.

While the product was in beta, users received free credits daily and we observed the average consumption across thousands of users.

After beta, we used that data to create a model that shifts from daily credits to a one time grant of free trial credits for new users.

The trial is intended to support a collection of assets and simple game prototype, with an allocation that can cover up to 30 characters, 30 props or backgrounds, or 3 sprite animations, or a mix of those outputs within the same credit budget, depending how they use the product.

What are your traction numbers?

Thousands of users have used Makko to create tens of thousands of game assets and thousands of games, prototypes, and vertical slices.

By the Numbers:

Total Users: 4,500+

30 Day Retention: 53%

Art Assets Generated: 40,000+

Games Generated: 3,500+

Do creators own what they make?

Yes. Creators own the things they create on Makko.ai. We are also happy to help leverage our decades of video games experience to help our creators monetize their creations.

What’s next on the roadmap?

We are currently using customer feedback to streamline the animation creation pipeline and continue to introduce new features and art styles, like animated props, composed cutscenes, and more.

Where can I get logos and screenshots?

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wg8tNKMDOc29HopTuvYaNDtiokuEbHm7

Are you running a launch promotion?

Makko is launching on Product Hunt on April 20, 2026. For a limited time aligned with that launch, new customers can use promo code ProductHunt at checkout on makko.ai for 15% off their first month.

Media contact

Tony Valcarcel

Co-Founder and CMO

Tony@makko.ai

941-518-6945