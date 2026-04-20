Urology Devices Market to Reach $58.63 Billion by 2031 with Robotic Urologic Surgery Systems Projected to Expand at a 10.31% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the urology devices market size is projected to increase from USD 39.65 billion in 2025 to USD 42.32 billion in 2026, and is anticipated to reach USD 58.63 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.74% during the 2026–2031 period, supported by the rising burden of urological disorders and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting technologically advanced urology devices to improve procedural efficiency, patient outcomes, and recovery times.

The market is expanding as the incidence of conditions such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and bladder disorders continues to rise globally. An aging population, which is more susceptible to urological conditions, is further contributing to increased demand for effective treatment solutions. The growing preference for minimally invasive and endoscopic procedures is encouraging the adoption of innovative devices, including laser systems, endoscopes, and robotic-assisted surgical platforms. Technological advancements are playing a significant role in shaping the urology devices market. Innovations in imaging systems, laser lithotripsy, and catheter-based treatments improve precision and reduce complications. Additionally, the integration of digital health technologies and improved device ergonomics is enhancing procedural outcomes and patient comfort. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of early diagnosis and treatment are further supporting market growth.

Urology Devices Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the urology devices market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by the increasing prevalence of urological disorders, well-established healthcare systems, and growing adoption of innovative treatment technologies.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient awareness, expanding access to medical services, and a growing aging population across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Urology Devices Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Minimally invasive urological procedures are gaining popularity due to reduced hospital stays, faster recovery times, and lower risk of complications.

“This analysis reflects observed demand patterns and competitive activity in urology devices, presented with consistent assumptions and validation checks. Its transparent sourcing and balanced interpretation provide decision-makers with a more dependable basis for comparison than many alternative market reports” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Advancements in Laser and Robotic Technologies

The use of laser-based treatments and robotic-assisted surgeries is enhancing precision and improving clinical outcomes in urology procedures.

Urology Devices Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

• Instruments

• Dialysis Devices

• Endoscopes & Endovision Systems

• Lasers & Lithotripsy Devices

• Robotic Surgical Systems

• Urodynamic Systems

• Imaging & Navigation Devices

• Bladder Management Devices

• Other Instruments

• Consumables & Accessories

• Dialysis Consumables

• Guidewires & Urinary Catheters

• Stents (Ureteral & Urethral)

• Biopsy Devices

• Disposable Ureteroscopes

• Continence Care Products

• Other Consumables & Accessories

By Technology

• Minimally-Invasive Surgery Devices

• Robotic Urologic Surgery Systems

• AI-enabled Imaging & Navigation

• 3-D Printed & Patient-specific Implants

• Other Emerging Technologies

By Disease

• Kidney Diseases

• Urological Cancer & BPH

• Urinary Stones (Urolithiasis)

• Pelvic Organ Prolapse

• Urinary Incontinence

• Other Diseases

By End-User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dialysis Centres

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Home-care Settings

• Other End-Users

By Geography

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/urology-devices-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Urology Devices Market Competitive Outlook

The urology devices market features a mix of global medical device manufacturers and specialized companies focusing on innovation, product development, and strategic collaborations. Market participants are investing in advanced technologies, expanding product portfolios, and strengthening distribution networks to meet the growing demand for urological care solutions.

Major Companies in the Urology Devices Market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Olympus Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

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