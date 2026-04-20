Plaee Expands Its Focus as Prediction Markets Gain Momentum

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LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plaee, a business-to-business (B2B) platform purpose-built for prediction market operators, is expanding its focus as prediction markets gain momentum, white-label technology, and business management tools into a single tech stack.

Plaee is the first platform to offer a turnkey solution offering a regulated exchange in the US, deep liquidity, advanced monetization tools, and a customizable user interface.

Unlike consumer-facing platforms such as Kalshi or Polymarket, Plaee works entirely behind the scenes. Its clients are operators, businesses that want to offer prediction markets under their own brand without building the underlying technology from scratch.

Solving the Compliance Problem

One of the most persistent barriers to entering the prediction markets space in the United States has been regulatory complexity. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) governs event contracts, and navigating that framework has historically required significant legal and technical resources that many operators lack. Plaee addresses this directly through a partnership with Crypto.com Derivatives North America, which gives operators access to a CFTC-regulated exchange with high-performance order execution already built in.

"We built Plaee to take the heavy lifting out of getting into prediction markets. Most operators don't struggle with demand; they struggle with regulation, liquidity, and the engineering required just to get started," said Leon Okun, CEO and founder of Plaee.

For operators outside the United States, Plaee offers a separate path through the Plaee DPM, its proprietary decentralized finance (DeFi) prediction market exchange. Together, the two options give operators borderless accessibility to meet end-users’ rapidly growing demand

Built to Run Long-Term

Prediction Trader, the platform's white-label user interface, can be deployed as customizable widgets or a fully branded website, allowing operators to integrate it into existing products or build around it entirely. Plaee designed the interface to fit different business models rather than requiring every operator to adapt to a fixed format.

PlaeeOS, the company's proprietary account management engine, extends the platform's value well beyond the initial launch. It includes real-time user engagement features, segmentation tools, monetization, campaign management, and business intelligence dashboards that empower operators to maximize trader lifetime value and supercharge return on investment.

Everything an Operator Needs in One Place

The infrastructure gap in prediction markets has been a significant obstacle for operators at every level. Smaller operators have faced the steepest climb, often lacking the resources to piece together compliant, customizable, and manageable solutions from multiple providers. Plaee's turnkey solution consolidates all three elements into a single offering, significantly lowering that barrier.

"The winners in this space will be the platforms that simplify everything behind the scenes: compliance, liquidity, and data, so operators can focus on building real products on top of it," said Okun.

For more information, visit plaee.com .

About Plaee

Plaee is a B2B infrastructure platform purpose-built for prediction market operators. Its suite of products, including a CFTC-regulated exchange partnership in the US, Plaee DPM, Prediction Trader, and PlaeeOS, gives operators the tools to launch, customize, and manage prediction markets without building the underlying technology from scratch.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Libi Milshtein

Contact Email: LibiM @plaee.com

Website: https://www.plaee.com/

Address: Limassol, 4007, Cyprus

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ae998cd-9713-48ec-b9c4-0bb9d0f1e37a