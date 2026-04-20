NGen Announces $62.7M in World-Leading Advanced Manufacturing Projects

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led, not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing, today announced nearly $25 million in new federal funding to support 14 new advanced manufacturing technology projects.

Team Canada at Hannover Messe

The announcement was made at Hannover Messe, the world’s largest industrial trade show, running from April 20 – 24, hosting over 130,000 visitors from 150 countries and 4,000 exhibiting companies from around the world.

The Canadian delegation, led by NGen and The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will bring over 100 Canadian companies working on AI, robotics, advanced materials, and manufacturing processes for defence to forge new business partnerships and showcase Canadian industrial innovations on the world stage.

New Advanced Manufacturing Projects Underway

The new funding is provided through NGen’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program which is designed to strengthen the competitiveness of Canada’s manufacturing sector, drive more innovation and investment in advanced manufacturing technologies in Canada, generate new commercial opportunities for Canadian companies in global markets, grow world-leading Canadian enterprises, and develop a modern and inclusive workforce with the skills to excel in advanced manufacturing.

Combined with $38 million in direct investment from industry, the projects represent a total investment of over $62.7 million to strengthen the Canadian advanced manufacturing sector.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the strength of Canada’s globally-recognized innovation ecosystem,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “By supporting these collaborations, NGen is helping Canadian companies scale faster, compete internationally, and build the high-value manufacturing ecosystem our economy needs in this critical moment.”

“It’s a privilege to be at Hannover Messe, the world’s leading industrial fair, alongside Canadian companies and innovators who are turning cutting-edge ideas into real-world solutions,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “By showcasing Canadian industry in advanced manufacturing and industrial technology, we are demonstrating how Canada turns innovation into commercialization. The 14 projects led by NGen highlight the strength of our innovators and our ability to compete—and win—on the world stage. These investments are driving industrial growth, attracting global partners and building a stronger Canadian economy.”

Building Canada’s advanced manufacturing advantage

With these new projects underway, NGen continues to grow a national ecosystem of manufacturers and technology solution providers working together to modernize production, improve safety, reduce waste, and create new commercial opportunities.

While the new funding originates from the federal government, NGen is not a government department or agency. It is an independent, industry-led organization responsible for selecting, managing, and supporting projects that address real manufacturing challenges and deliver commercial results.

Companies interested in participating in future NGen funding programs are encouraged to visit www.ngen.ca.

About NGen

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is the industry-led, non-government not-for-profit organization leading Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. NGen connects manufacturers, technology developers, researchers, developers and policymakers across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Through initiatives such as the N³ Summit, the organization works to accelerate the commercialization of advanced manufacturing technologies and strengthen Canada’s industrial competitiveness.

Media Contact

Robbie MacLeod

Sr. Director, Communications & Member Services

Corporate Secretary

NGen | 613.297.3578 | robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

Addendum: Funded Projects from the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Program

Lithium Brine2Battery Chemicals Advanced Manufacturing

Lead: Saltworks Technologies Inc. | Partners: EMP Metals

Lead: Saltworks Technologies Inc. | Partners: EMP Metals Transformative Canadian Viral Vector Manufacturing Platform

Lead: Virica Biotech Inc. | Partners: Pegasus Biotech Inc., VVector Bio

Lead: Virica Biotech Inc. | Partners: Pegasus Biotech Inc., VVector Bio Foam Optimized Additive Manufacturing

Lead: Mosaic Manufacturing | Partners: KristoFoam

Streamlining Cosmetics Packaging with AI Powered Materials Informatics

Lead: Materia Bioworks | Partners: CTK Bio

Rapid Quality Assurance and Sorting for Grid Scale Batteries

Lead: Pulsenics Inc. | Partners: Moment Energy

Scaling PAT and Bioprocessing Technologies for Mammalian Cellular Aggregates

Lead: Myo Palate | Partners: PnuVax

Automated Manufacturing for Nuclear Micro-Reactors

Lead: Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation | Partners: Samuel Automation, Stern Laboratories Inc.

Advanced Robotics and Digital Twin Integration for Smart Manufacturing

Lead: Magna Innovation Campus Aurora (Magna International Inc.) | Partners: Sarcomere Dynamics

Adaptable & AI-Enabled Next Gen Satellite Constellations Production Line

Lead: MDA Corporation | Partners: MayaHTT

Scaling PM Technology & Velocity Bolting

Lead: Mahler Machining Ltd. | Partners: Velocity Bolting Inc.

Lead: Mahler Machining Ltd. | Partners: Velocity Bolting Inc. Automated Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare (A2MH)

Lead: Mosaic Manufacturing | Partners: Myant X, PolyUnity Tech Inc.

Transformation of Methane Gas into Advanced Energy Storage Applications

Lead: MakeSens Battery Technologies | Partners: Volta Energy Inc.

PIC automated packaging for quantum computers and lidars

Lead: AEPONYX Enterprises Inc | Partners: Phantom Photonics, Hop Technologies