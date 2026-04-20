Resilinc’s Agentic Factory for Operational Supply Chain Resilience at Hannover Messe 2026

MILPITAS, CA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILICON VALLEY, CA — April 20, 2026 — Resilinc, a leader in AI-powered supply chain risk and compliance intelligence, today announced it will exhibit with Microsoft at Hannover Messe 2026, taking place April 20–24, 2026, in Hannover, Germany. Resilinc will showcase its Agentic AI platform in the Microsoft booth (Hall 17, Stand G06), demonstrating how organizations can predict, quantify, and autonomously act on supply chain disruptions to reduce revenue at risk, shorten time to recovery, and lower cost across their supply chain, including protecting production continuity and reducing line-down risk for manufacturers.

“Supply chain leaders need to equip their teams with coordinated intelligence that turns insight into action in the systems they work with every day,” said Kamal Ahluwalia, CEO of Resilinc. “At Hannover Messe, we’re demonstrating how Agentic AI, built on Microsoft Azure, empowers supply chain teams to predict disruption, quantify impact at the product and part level, and orchestrate mitigation across the enterprise. This is how AI becomes embedded into modern manufacturing value chains.”

Resilinc’s Agentic AI Factory integrates Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Foundry, and Azure-native monitoring and security services seamlessly. The platform enables organizations to embed intelligent agents across core supply chain workflows with agent-to-agent (A2A) orchestration and dynamic collaboration. Together, Microsoft and Resilinc enable manufacturers to operationalize risk and compliance intelligence directly inside everyday planning, procurement and executive decision workflows, rather than limiting it to standalone risk management systems. These agents continuously sense risk, prioritize alerts and orchestrate response actions across teams in real time.

“Integrating Resilinc’s deep supply chain intelligence with Microsoft Foundry enables organizations to build more resilient, transparent, and intelligent supply networks,” said Dayan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft. “Together, we’re advancing an innovative, AI-driven approach that helps enterprises anticipate risk, ensure compliance, and operate with greater confidence.”

Using Resilinc’s connector for Copilot, enterprise users can securely access Resilinc intelligence directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling natural language interaction with Resilinc’s disruption intelligence, supply chain network view, and material flow insights. This allows organizations to rapidly map their end-to-end supply chain networks from multi-tier supplier data and publicly available sources, and understand how materials flow from raw elements through parts and products across tiers. Users can query and explore supply chain events and understand their impact on suppliers, sites, and parts directly within the Copilot experience. Resilinc's native support for headless interaction enables executives and business users to directly query and access insights from Resilinc's platform in Copilot or application of their choosing.

Visitors to Hall 17, G06 can experience firsthand how Agentic AI integrates with ERP, planning, and procurement systems to deliver contextual risk assessments, compliance validation, and recommended actions in real time. Live onsite, Resilinc will showcase how a Fortune 100 industrial manufacturer uncovered and addressed blind spots driven by siloed data and incomplete visibility beyond tier-one suppliers. By deploying Resilinc's Tariffs Agent, the organization achieved real-time exposure mapping, automated scenario analysis, and dramatically faster response cycles, allowing teams to safeguard critical product lines before new tariffs took effect. The session concludes with a practical roadmap for operationalizing agentic tariff intelligence to minimize disruption and strengthen competitive advantage.

To schedule a meeting at Hannover Messe 2026, visit Resilinc.ai.

About Resilinc

Resilinc, a leading supply chain risk management and compliance solution, empowers companies to predict, mitigate, and quickly respond to disruptions. Our agentic AI-powered supplier-customer collaboration platform backed by supplier-validated data and more than 15 years of proven disruption intelligence provides real-time disruption monitoring, deep sub-tier visibility with part-site mapping, and predictive analytics. Resilinc enables companies to identify, analyze, and manage risks like compliance, supplier performance, extreme weather, and geopolitics to ensure operational resilience and a competitive advantage.